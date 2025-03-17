Five MBBS Students Suspended For Ragging Juniors At KMCRI Hubballi

Hubballi: Five senior MBBS students from Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute (KMCRI) have been suspended for one month on charges of ragging junior students in the classroom.

The incident took place during the final surgery class on Friday when final-year MBBS students allegedly intimidated first-year students and forced them to attend the class on their behalf and respond to the roll call.

This led to the junior students attending the class in place of their seniors. However, their behaviour raised suspicions, prompting an assistant professor in the surgery department to question them. Upon inquiry, the matter came to light, and the professor immediately reported it to the Head of the Department and Principal, Dr. Gurushantappa Yalagachin.

Upon learning about the incident, KMCRI Director Dr. S.F. Kammar instructed the college’s Anti-Ragging Committee, chaired by the principal, to investigate the matter. On Saturday afternoon, the committee conducted a thorough inquiry and submitted a report to the director, leading to the suspension of five students for one month.

Statement from KMCRI Director: Speaking to 'ETV Bharat,' KMCRI Director Dr S.F. Kammar confirmed the incident, stating, "We received reports that junior students were subjected to ragging in the classroom. Based on the findings of the Anti-Ragging Committee, five MBBS students from different districts, including Tumakuru and Davangere, residing in the college hostel, have been suspended for one month. Their parents have also been informed."

He further added that a special team has already been formed at KMCRI to prevent such incidents, and students can directly file complaints. Additionally, pink boxes have been placed in various locations for staff and students to report cases related to sexual harassment. "Despite these preventive measures, this incident occurred, which is regrettable," he stated.

This is the first reported case of ragging at KMCRI. The Anti-Ragging Committee has been directed to conduct periodic meetings, and students and parents have been encouraged to file complaints if any such incidents occur in the future. Complaints from parents will also be taken seriously, Dr. Kammar assured.