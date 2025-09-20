ETV Bharat / bharat

MBBS Seats Up 137 Percent In 12 Years, NMC Adds 7006 New Seats For 2025-26 Session But 1056 Withheld

Kota: The National Medical Commission (NMC) recently released the complete seat matrix for the 2025-26 MBBS academic session. This year, the commission has approved an addition of 7006 new seats, raising the country's total MBBS seat capacity to 1,24,756. However, it is being said that admissions are currently not permitted for 1056 seats in several older colleges, courtesy renewals and pending approvals.

Parijat Mishra, a career-counselling expert at a private coaching institute, said that last year (2024) there were 1,17,750 MBBS seats for which admissions were offered. "The fresh addition of 7006 seats has taken the overall tally to 1,24,756. However, during renewal, admissions are currently not permitted for 1056 seats in old medical colleges. Admissions are currently happening for 1,23,700 seats, and this number will stay the same until the second round of counselling," he said.

Mishra stated that private colleges witnessed an increase of 4680 seats for admission into MBBS. "Of these, 15 new private colleges got approval for 1600 seats, and 53 existing private colleges added another 3230 seats. This makes a total increase of 4680 seats in private institutions," he shared.

But 1052 private seats are not open for admission right now. Mishra said this includes 800 seats from five private colleges that were not renewed, and another 252 seats that were cut down in seven private colleges. "These 1052 seats are currently not open for counselling even though admissions were held for these seats last year," he added.

On the other hand, MBBS seats in government colleges increased by 2326 for 2025-26. The expansion includes both new government colleges and additional intake at existing ones: