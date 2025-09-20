MBBS Seats Up 137 Percent In 12 Years, NMC Adds 7006 New Seats For 2025-26 Session But 1056 Withheld
A total of 7006 new MBBS seats have been added for 2025-26 academic year, bringing overall number of MBBS seats in the country to 1,24,756.
Kota: The National Medical Commission (NMC) recently released the complete seat matrix for the 2025-26 MBBS academic session. This year, the commission has approved an addition of 7006 new seats, raising the country's total MBBS seat capacity to 1,24,756. However, it is being said that admissions are currently not permitted for 1056 seats in several older colleges, courtesy renewals and pending approvals.
Parijat Mishra, a career-counselling expert at a private coaching institute, said that last year (2024) there were 1,17,750 MBBS seats for which admissions were offered. "The fresh addition of 7006 seats has taken the overall tally to 1,24,756. However, during renewal, admissions are currently not permitted for 1056 seats in old medical colleges. Admissions are currently happening for 1,23,700 seats, and this number will stay the same until the second round of counselling," he said.
Mishra stated that private colleges witnessed an increase of 4680 seats for admission into MBBS. "Of these, 15 new private colleges got approval for 1600 seats, and 53 existing private colleges added another 3230 seats. This makes a total increase of 4680 seats in private institutions," he shared.
But 1052 private seats are not open for admission right now. Mishra said this includes 800 seats from five private colleges that were not renewed, and another 252 seats that were cut down in seven private colleges. "These 1052 seats are currently not open for counselling even though admissions were held for these seats last year," he added.
On the other hand, MBBS seats in government colleges increased by 2326 for 2025-26. The expansion includes both new government colleges and additional intake at existing ones:
- 18 new government medical colleges will start their first batches with 1200 new MBBS seats for 2025-26.
- 970 MBBS seats were added to 23 existing state government colleges for the 2025-26 session.
- 156 seats were added at four central institutes - 25 at AIIMS Jodhpur, 38 at Vijaypur, Jammu, 50 at Guwahati, 43 at JIPMER, Pondicherry.
Mishra said that the admission process is currently suspended for four of these central-institute seats, even though admissions were carried out for these seats last year.
Of the 7006 seats added this year, government seats account for 2326 (33.20 percent) while seats in private colleges have been increased by 4680 (66.80 percent), which is almost double the increase in government colleges. Mishra pointed out that in 2024, of the roughly 1.17 lakh (1,17,750) seats, private colleges held 48.63 percent (57,265) seats while government colleges held 51.37 percent (60,485) seats.
For 2025, among the 1,23,700 seats currently available for admission, the split is government 50.77 percent (62,807) and private 49.22 percent (60,893). "Because 1056 seats are suspended during renewal and approvals, when those withheld seats are included the total becomes 1,24,756, with government college seats representing 50.34 percent (62,811) and private seats 49.65 percent (61,945)," Mishra said, highlighting that the gap between government and private seats is narrowing each year.
Mishra stated that 1,056 seats have been reduced in 16 colleges that have not yet received NMC approval for 2025 counselling. "The seats have been withheld due to legal matters and pending renewals. Of those 1056 withheld seats, only four seats are in four government medical colleges, while the remaining 1052 seats are in 12 existing private medical colleges," he said.
Putting the new numbers in perspective, Mishra explained that MBBS capacity has grown sharply over the last decade or more, precisely by 137 percent. "There were 52,110 MBBS seats in 2013, which rose to 59,812 in 2016. Admissions were carried out for 1,17,750 seats in 2024 and 1,23,700 seats in 2025. From 2013 to 2025, the number of MBBS seats has risen by more than 137 percent."
The biggest single-year rise in these 12 years was seen in 2019, when 12,297 seats were added. Similarly, 2022 academic year saw an increase of 11,652 seats, he added.
