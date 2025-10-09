ETV Bharat / bharat

Mayawati Reaffirms BSP's Solo Strategy, Calls For Unity Behind Akash Anand At Lucknow Rally

Lucknow: On the 19th death anniversary of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram, party chief Mayawati addressed a massive rally in Lucknow on Thursday, making a series of important political announcements and sharp statements against rival parties.

The BSP chief declared that the party will contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections alone, accused rival political outfits of forming a "secret alliance" to keep the BSP out of power, and urged her supporters to extend unwavering loyalty to national coordinator Akash Anand, whom she praised for his commitment to the party's mission.

The event, which drew lakhs of BSP workers and supporters from across Uttar Pradesh, marked both a remembrance of Kanshi Ram’s social movement and a renewed assertion of Mayawati’s leadership and strategy in a changing political landscape.

BSP to Contest 2027 UP Elections Alone

Declaring that her party will not enter into any pre-poll alliances, Mayawati said the BSP's past experiences had shown that such arrangements benefitted partner parties but weakened her own organisation. "Based on our experience so far, I want to make it clear that whenever our party has contested Assembly elections in alliance, especially here in Uttar Pradesh, we have not benefited in any significant way," she said.

Mayawati alleged that while the BSP's votes were transferred to alliance partners, the same support was never reciprocated. "Our votes get transferred one-sidedly to the alliance partner, but because of their castiest mindset, their votes do not come to our candidates. As a result, our candidates win fewer seats, and our overall vote share declines," she asserted.

The BSP chief also referred to the instability of coalition governments involving her party. “Whenever we have formed a coalition government in Uttar Pradesh, it has collapsed before completing its term," she said, recalling the 1993 alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the 1996 alliance with the Congress. "In both elections, we won only 67 seats," she added.

In contrast, she said, the BSP achieved its best results when contesting alone. "In 2002, when we fought the (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly elections without any alliance, we won around 100 seats, including two Independent candidates who could not get the party symbol in time. That performance boosted the morale of our party workers. Again, in 2007, when we fought alone, we formed a full-majority government on our own for the first time in the state’s history," she added.

According to her, alliances not only fail to strengthen the BSP but also harm the spirit of its social movement. "Such alliances weaken our movement and mission," she said, adding that the BSP's focus remains on inclusive development and social justice rather than political convenience.

Accusation of a 'Secret Alliance' Against BSP

Mayawati accused rival parties, including the Congress, BJP, and Samajwadi Party, of working in concert behind the scenes to prevent the BSP from returning to power in Uttar Pradesh.