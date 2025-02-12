ETV Bharat / bharat

Mayawati Expels Nephew Akash Anand's Father-In-Law From BSP For 'Anti-Party' Activities

BSP supremo Mayawati had sacked Anand last year only to reinstate him later and appoint him as her political successor.

File photo of BSP supremo Mayawati (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Feb 12, 2025, 4:31 PM IST

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Wednesday announced the expulsion of Ashok Siddharth, the father-in-law of her nephew Akash Anand, from the party on charges of factionalism and engaging in anti-party activities.

Anand, 30, is the national coordinator of the BSP Mayawati's political successor. Mayawati had sacked Anand last year only to reinstate him later and appoint him as her political successor.

Siddharth, a former Rajya Sabha MP, was expelled along with Nitin Singh, the Meerut district in-charge of BSP responsible for overseeing party operations in the southern states.

Making the announcement on X, Mayawati said, "Dr. Ashok Siddharth, former MP, and Shri Nitin Singh, District Meerut, have been expelled from the party in the interest of BSP for engaging in anti-party activities."

The expulsion comes in the wake of the BSP's poor performance in the Delhi Assembly elections in which the party's candidates failed to retain their deposits in every seat they contested.

The BJP won the Delhi Assembly elections by winning 48 of the 70 seats while the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was victorious on 22 seats. The Congress failed to open its account.

