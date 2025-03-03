Mayawati Expels Nephew Akash Anand From BSP

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday said she has expelled her nephew Akash Anand from the party "in the interest and movement" of the party, citing the former's response to her action against him on Sunday was "selfish and arrogant".

On Sunday, Akash was relieved from all responsibilities as he was under the continuous influence of his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth, more than the interest of the party, for which he should "repent and show his maturity", she said.

"In the all-India meeting of BSP yesterday, Shri Akash Anand was relieved from all responsibilities, including that of National Coordinator, due to his continuous influence under his father-in-law Shri Ashok Siddharth, which was deemed more than the party’s interest, and he was expelled from the party, for which he was expected to show maturity by expressing remorse," she posted on X.

"But on the contrary, the lengthy response given by Mr. Akash is not indicative of his remorse or political maturity, but rather mostly selfish, arrogant, and non-missionary, influenced by his father-in-law, from which I have been advising and punishing all such people in the party to refrain," Mayawati said in a post on X in Hindi.

"Therefore, in the interest of the self-respect and self-esteem of the movement of the most revered Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and following the tradition of discipline of Manaywar Shri Kanshiram ji, Shri Akash Anand, like his father-in-law, is expelled from the party in the interest of the party and the movement," Mayawati said.

In a lengthy post on X, Anand wrote, "I am a cadre of the most revered sister Ms. Mayawati ji, and under her leadership I have learnt unforgettable lessons of sacrifice, loyalty and dedication, all these are not just an idea for me, but the purpose of life. Every decision of respected sister ji is like a line of stone for me, I respect her every decision and stand by that decision. The decision of respected sister Ms. Mayawati ji to relieve me from all the posts of the party is personally emotional for me, but at the same time it is a big challenge now, the test is difficult and the fight is long. Patience and determination are the true companions in such difficult times. As a true worker of the Bahujan Mission and Movement, I will continue to work with full devotion for the party and the mission and will fight for the rights of my society till my last breath. Some people from the opposition party are thinking that my political career is over because of this decision of the party. They should understand that the Bahujan Movement is not a career but a fight for self-respect and self-esteem of crores of Dalits, exploited, deprived and poor people. This is an idea, a movement, which cannot be suppressed. Lakhs of Akash Anands are always ready to keep this torch burning and sacrifice everything for it."

Following the ouster of Anand from the posts and the party, Mayawati's brother Anand Kumar was made the national vice-president and the national coordinator while Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam has been made the national coordinator.

Mayawati also made it clear that as long as she is alive, there will be no successor to the party.