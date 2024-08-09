Mayawati Demands Constitutional Amendment Over SC Observation on Creamy Layer Among SCs, STs

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance to the BJP's SC/ST MPs on reservation but criticized the Centre's stance in the Supreme Court on the matter, demanding an immediate constitutional amendment to counter the court's ruling. A delegation of the BJP MPs met Modi and expressed concern over the apex court's observation on identifying the creamy layer among the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and the Schedule Tribes (STs).

After the meeting, Modi said on X, "Met a delegation of SC/ST MPs today. Reiterated our commitment and resolve for the welfare and empowerment of the SC/ST communities." After this, Mayawati also took to X and said, "The assurance given by the Hon'ble Prime Minister to the SC/ST MPs of BJP who went to meet him today that their demands of not implementing creamy layer in SC/ST category and not making any sub-classification in SC-ST reservation will be considered, is appropriate and if done, it will be welcomed."

"But it would have been better if the Attorney General on behalf of the central government had not presented arguments in favour of applying creamy layer among SCs and STs and their sub-classification in the matter of reservation in the debate before the Constitution Bench of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, then perhaps this decision would not have come," she said.

"Unless the Supreme Court's decision of 1 August 2024 is nullified through constitutional amendment, state governments can use this decision as part of their politics to implement sub-classification and creamy layer of SC/ST class. Therefore, the Constitution Amendment Bill should be brought in this session itself," she added.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister's demand for the amendment came in even as the Lok Sabha was Friday afternoon adjourned sine die, one sitting ahead of the scheduled end of the session. On August 1, Supreme Court judge Justice B R Gavai had said the states must evolve a policy for identifying the creamy layer even among the SCs and STs, and deny them the benefit of reservation.