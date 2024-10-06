ETV Bharat / bharat

Mayawati Condemns Yati Narsinghanand Hate Speech

In a post on X, BSP Chief Mayawati demanded action against those who violate the laws of the constitution.

Published : 1 hours ago

BSP Chief Mayawati
BSP Chief Mayawati (ETV Bharat)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Amid an uproar over the blasphemous remarks by Dasna temple's Mahant Yati Narsinghanand against the Prophet of Islam, BSP chief Mayawati has expressed displeasure over the hate speech and demanded strict action against the Hindu seer.

“In Ghaziabad, UP, the Mahant of Dasna Devi Temple once again made hate speeches against Islam, which has created unrest and tension in that area and many parts of the country. The police took action against the protesters, but the main culprits remained unpunished,” Mayawati said in a post on X.

“Whereas the Indian Constitution guarantees secularism i.e. equal respect for all religions. Therefore, it is the responsibility of the Central and State governments to take strict legal action against those who violate it so that there is peace in the country and development is not hindered,” she added.

Mahant of Dasna temple of Ghaziabad and Mahamandaleshwar Yati Narsinghanand of Juna Akhara made the blasphemous remarks against the Prophet of Islam during a program in Ghaziabad's Lohianagar causing rage among the Muslims.

An FIR was registered against him in Sihani Gate police station area. Muslim religious leaders and organizations have demanded the controversial Hindu seer's arrest for hurting the sentiments of the community.

On Friday, a clash broke out between Muslim worshippers and police after Friday congregational prayers in Sikandrabad in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district after which police detained eight people. The protesters pelted stones at police personnel as a mark of protest against remarks made by Dasna Devi Temple Mahant Yati Narsinghanand of Juna Akhara.

