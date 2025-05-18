ETV Bharat / bharat

Mayawati Appoints Nephew Akash Anand As Chief National Coordinator Of BSP

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati on Sunday appointed her nephew Aakash Anand as chief national coordinator, months after he was removed from the party.

The decision was taken at the BSP's national level meeting, chaired by Mayawati at the party's central office in Delhi. Anand was appointed to the post with the consensus of the members present in the meeting.

"BSP national president, with the consent of the party members from all over the country, has made Akash Anand the chief national coordinator of the party. He has also been given the future programmes of the party," the party said in a statement apprising about the meeting.

During the meeting, the BSP supremo expressed hope that Anand, while taking every precaution, will contribute to strengthening the party. The appointment of Anand comes ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, slated to be held later this year, and the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls in 2027.