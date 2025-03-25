Mayawati Appoints Convenors, District Presidents At BSP Meet

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati held a meeting of the OBC office-bearers of the party in Lucknow on Tuesday. Rakesh Kumar Gautam and advocate Vinay Kashyap have been appointed as convenors of the party's OBC organisation in Lucknow.

Two conveners have been appointed each in the Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Sultanpur, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Bhadohi, Amethi, Barabanki and Kaushambi divisions of the party.

Names of the district presidents for Ayodhya, Prayagraj and Mirzapur divisions have also been declared. Krishna Kumar Pasi, Sunil Sawant Gautam, Suresh Kumar Gautam, Dilip Kumar Kori and Krishna Kumar Rawat have been made district presidents of Ayodhya; Pankaj Kumar Gautam and Satish Jatav for Prayagraj; Dr Deep Gautam for Fatehpur, Sushil Kumar Gautam for Pratapgarh and Rakesh Kumar Gautam for Kaushambi. Rajkumar Bharti has been given the command of Mirzapur, Ramchandra Ratna in Sonbhadra and Shiv Narayan Gautam in Bhadohi.

Addressing the party officials, Mayawati said like Dalits, other backward classes are being neglected at every level due to the casteist and narrow attitude of the central and state governments. That is why BSP has now decided to launch a strong campaign where people in every village will be made aware of the anti-Dalit and other backward-class tricks, deceit and fraud by parties like Congress, BJP and SP.

"In any case, from getting 27 per cent reservation for OBCs to promote them in the party. During the BSP regime in Uttar Pradesh, many concrete steps were taken and historical works were done for the benefit and welfare of these classes to give full respect to their great saints, gurus and men. In this meeting, the public's belief was also accepted that the Gandhian Congress, RSSist BJP and SP are their PDA, which people also call the Family Development Authority. In this, the interest of crores of Bahujans, especially of OBC, was never safe and can never be safe in future, so now the BSP will have to mobilise rapidly," she said.

She further said defeating casteist parties like BJP, Congress and SP and getting the master key of political power is the only better option for the Bahujans to bring their good days. The birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, the champion of Dalit rights, which falls on April 14 should be celebrated traditionally with full spirit, she added.

"The birth anniversary of the maker of the Constitution will be celebrated in the form of a seminar at the district level. This time, party members in 16 divisions will organise programs to celebrate his birth anniversary in the form of Vichar Sammelan at the district level, while people from Delhi will reach Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida in the morning," she said.