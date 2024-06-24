Mayank from Bihar's Bhagalpur Found Bug in PhonePe; His Name Will be Included in Hall Of Fame

Bhagalpur (Bihar): Cybercrime is a growing threat with people falling victim to hacking and losing large sums of money from their accounts. Many rely on UPI apps like PhonePe for transactions, making it crucial for these platforms to ensure strong security measures.

Mayank from Bihar's Bhagallpur, a Cyber ​​Security Researcher, explains how he found the bug in PhonePe (ETV Bharat)

Recently, a significant incident occurred where Mayank from Bhagalpur discovered a major bug in PhonePe. This bug could have led to substantial financial losses for many users. Upon finding this vulnerability, Mayank promptly informed PhonePe about it. In response, PhonePe expressed their gratitude to Mayank through an email and announced that he would be honoured soon.

Mayank, a resident of Budhanath in Bhagalpur, found a bug in the mobile payment platform PhonePe. He logged in to PhonePe bypassing OTP. Then he reported it to PhonePe. After investigating this, PhonePe has included Mayank in the Hall of Fame.

"I was paying someone on PhonePe. Suddenly it came to my mind whether someone could hack PhonePe. After that, I started research. During the research, I used to remove the OTP section from my tool. If it is a genuine website, it will not work if the OTP section is removed. But, PhonePe could be hacked by any hacker as I logged in by bypassing the OTP," Mayank, Cyber ​​Security Researcher, said.

Earlier, he also informed NASA and Google about the bug. Mayank discovered a bug in Google in 2023 and he informed Google about this. Appreciating Mayank, Google gifted him an iPhone, a laptop and many other things. Not only this, Mayank had found out by examining NASA's site that the data of people working in NASA could be leaked. He had informed NASA about this. Currently, Mayank is studying BCA at Kalinga University and is earning a name in the world of ethical hacking.

