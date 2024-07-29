ETV Bharat / bharat

May Pronounce Verdict On Delhi Govt's Plea Against LG's Power To Nominate Aldermen In MCD: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it may pronounce this week its verdict on a plea of the Delhi government challenging the lieutenant governor's power to nominate aldermen to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The top court on May 17 last year reserved the judgment on the plea of the Delhi government against the decision of LG V K Saxena to nominate the members without the aid and advice of the council of ministers.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra made the announcement while hearing another petition of MCD mayor Shelly Oberoi, seeking permission that the civic body be allowed to exercise the functions of the standing committee.

"Singhvi, please wait till Friday, the judgement may be pronounced. We will keep it (the present petition) on Monday," the CJI told senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who was appearing for the mayor. The MCD mayor, in the fresh plea, said the standing committee of the civic body performs various key functions and any decision having an expenditure of Rs 5 crore, including the mid-day meal scheme for school children, has to pass through it.

The plea said the standing committee of the MCD is not functioning presently and the panel consists of 18 members, out of whom six members are directly elected by the civic body. The remaining 12 members are elected by an electoral college which includes 10 members or the aldermen who are nominated by the LG. The earlier petition on the issue is pending adjudication.