Maximum Water-Scarce Districts In Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu: Centre

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu are the top three states with maximum number of water-stressed districts in the country followed by Haryana and Punjab, stated central government data.
According to the data in possession of ETV Bharat, Uttar Pradesh has 38 over-exploited, critical and semi-critical districts followed by 29 in Rajasthan and 22 in Tamil Nadu. Next comes Haryana with 16 over-exploited, one critical and two semi-critical districts and Punjab with 19 over-exploited and one critical district.
CGWB's Report On Groundwater Resources
The dynamic groundwater resources of the country are assessed every year from 2022, jointly by Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) and state governments to analyse trends in groundwater recharge and extraction.
As per the board's report, “National Compilation of Dynamic Ground Water Resources of India, 2024”, 102 districts from 18 states and UTs across the country are categorised as ‘over- exploited’, 22 districts are categorised as ‘critical’ and 69 districts are termed “semi-critical”.
According to experts, the present rainfall across the country is likely to give a temporary relief to some places facing water scarcity.
“There are several places in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar that are reeling under water scarcity. The continuous rainfall can bring relief in those states. However, such relief is unlikely in some states including Tamil Nadu,” said Naresh Kumar, senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to ETV Bharat.
He said heavy rainfall may be witnessed in East Rajasthan and several parts of North Uttar Pradesh in the coming days.
Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch The Rain
The Jal Shakti Ministry launched the Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA) in 2019 as a time bound, mission-mode water conservation campaign in 256 water-stressed districts of the country.
Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched “Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch The Rain” (JSA: CTR) in 2021 with the tagline “Catch the Rain – Where it Falls When it Falls”. “The Abhiyan was scaled up to cover all districts, blocks and municipalities across the country,” he said.
Replying to a query on water-scarce districts in the country, Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Raj Bhushan Choudhary had told in the Parliament, “Although JSA:CTR campaign is implemented nationwide, each edition has included a targeted focus since 2023 to maximise impact. The JSA: CTR 2023, with the theme “Source Sustainability for Drinking Water,” prioritised 150 special focus districts identified by the Jal Jeevan Mission.”
Choudhary said the JSA: CTR 2024 campaign, themed “Nari Shakti se Jal Shakti,” was carried out across the country with a special focus on 151 districts identified by the CGWB.
“The JSA: CTR 2025 was launched with the theme “Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari: Jan Jagrukta Ki Or”, emphasising deeper grassroots engagement, inter-sectoral convergence and innovative financing mechanisms with special focus on 148 districts identified by CGWB,” the minister said.
To address the challenges faced by states and local bodies in implementation of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan campaign particularly in water-stressed regions, Choudhary said, 148 central nodal officers have been appointed for 148 high focus districts for the JSA: CTR 2025-2026 campaign in Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, Puducherry, West Bengal, Assam, Chandigarh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttarakhand.
Haryana, Punjab Have High Selenium Level In Groundwater
Meanwhile, a groundwater quality examination conducted by CGWB found Jhajjar district in Haryana and Rupnagar (Ropar) district in Punjab having selenium concentrations exceeding the permissible limit of 10 ppb.
It is worth mentioning that maximum selenium invites several health issues, including both acute and chronic selenosis, as well as potentially contributing to neurodegenerative diseases like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Health experts said that the finding of selenium concentrations above the safe limit of 10 ppb in groundwater (BIS standard) is a significant health concern.
“Selenium is an essential micronutrient, but it has a very narrow safety margin, and prolonged intake above recommended levels can quickly become toxic,” said renowned health expert and former president of the Society for Emergency Medicine, India Dr Tamorish Kole.
He said that continuous use of contaminated water can lead to selenosis, which initially presents with hair and nail brittleness, hair loss, skin rashes, and a garlic-like odor in breath.
“Over time, it causes neurological issues such as fatigue, irritability, and peripheral neuropathy may appear, along with gastrointestinal disturbances like nausea, diarrhea, and abdominal pain," Dr Kole said.
He said that if exposure persists, selenium toxicity can progress to more severe complications including liver and kidney dysfunction, while very high doses—though uncommon in natural groundwater—may cause respiratory or cardiovascular failure.
"Given that these districts are largely dependent on groundwater for drinking and domestic use, the risk of chronic health impacts is considerable,” Dr Kole said.
