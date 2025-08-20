ETV Bharat / bharat

Maximum Water-Scarce Districts In Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu: Centre

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu are the top three states with maximum number of water-stressed districts in the country followed by Haryana and Punjab, stated central government data.

According to the data in possession of ETV Bharat, Uttar Pradesh has 38 over-exploited, critical and semi-critical districts followed by 29 in Rajasthan and 22 in Tamil Nadu. Next comes Haryana with 16 over-exploited, one critical and two semi-critical districts and Punjab with 19 over-exploited and one critical district.

CGWB's Report On Groundwater Resources

The dynamic groundwater resources of the country are assessed every year from 2022, jointly by Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) and state governments to analyse trends in groundwater recharge and extraction.

As per the board's report, “National Compilation of Dynamic Ground Water Resources of India, 2024”, 102 districts from 18 states and UTs across the country are categorised as ‘over- exploited’, 22 districts are categorised as ‘critical’ and 69 districts are termed “semi-critical”.

According to experts, the present rainfall across the country is likely to give a temporary relief to some places facing water scarcity.

“There are several places in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar that are reeling under water scarcity. The continuous rainfall can bring relief in those states. However, such relief is unlikely in some states including Tamil Nadu,” said Naresh Kumar, senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to ETV Bharat.

He said heavy rainfall may be witnessed in East Rajasthan and several parts of North Uttar Pradesh in the coming days.

Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch The Rain

The Jal Shakti Ministry launched the Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA) in 2019 as a time bound, mission-mode water conservation campaign in 256 water-stressed districts of the country.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched “Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch The Rain” (JSA: CTR) in 2021 with the tagline “Catch the Rain – Where it Falls When it Falls”. “The Abhiyan was scaled up to cover all districts, blocks and municipalities across the country,” he said.

Replying to a query on water-scarce districts in the country, Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Raj Bhushan Choudhary had told in the Parliament, “Although JSA:CTR campaign is implemented nationwide, each edition has included a targeted focus since 2023 to maximise impact. The JSA: CTR 2023, with the theme “Source Sustainability for Drinking Water,” prioritised 150 special focus districts identified by the Jal Jeevan Mission.”