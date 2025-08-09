ETV Bharat / bharat

Maximum Tribal Population In Odisha, MP, Gujarat Affected By Sickle Cell Disease: Centre

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: At a time when concerns are growing over sickle cell disease (SCD), government data has revealed that Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat are among the top three states where maximum population from tribal areas are suffering from sickle cell disease.

Of the total 2,16,118 sickle cell patients identified from 17 states across India, 96,484 belong to Odisha, followed by 30,762 in Madhya Pradesh and 28,178 in Gujarat.

The government data suggests that as on July 8, 2025, a total of 6,04,50,683 people in the 17 identified tribal-dominated states, have been screened, of which 2,16,118 have been confirmed as disease-affected.

What is sickle cell disease?

Sickle Cell Disease is a chronic, single-gene disorder that causes a debilitating systemic syndrome characterised by chronic anemia, acute painful episodes, organ infarction and chronic organ damage, significantly reducing life expectancy. SCD is a genetic blood disorder affecting the entire life of the patient, as it leads to severe health complications.

When one suffers from SCD, their red blood cells (RBC) become abnormally shaped like a crescent or sickle, instead of being round and flexible. These sickle-shaped cells can block blood flow in the body, leading to severe pain and other serious health complications. This genetic blood disease affects hemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen throughout the body, resulting in a wide range of health issues and significantly affecting the patient's quality of life.

Prevalence of SCD

Sickle cell disease is particularly prevalent in India, especially among the tribal population, though it also affects non-tribals. India has the largest tribal population density globally, with 8.6 percent of the population, or 67.8 million people, identified as tribal according to the 2011 Census.

Reason for prevalence of SCD amongst tribals

Speaking to ETV Bharat, renowned health expert and former president of the Society for Emergency Medicine, India, Dr Tamorish Kole said that sickle cell disease is mostly prevalent among tribal populations because these communities have historically lived in malaria-endemic forested and hilly regions, where carrying one copy of the sickle cell gene (sickle cell trait) offered partial protection against severe malaria, allowing the gene to persist over generations; coupled with the practice of endogamy (marriage within the same community), which has increased the concentration of the gene, making the disease more common among tribal groups.

Sickle cell can also affect non-tribals

"Although sickle cell disease (SCD) is most common among tribal groups, it can also affect non-tribal population. The key factor is the presence of the sickle cell gene in the family, regardless of ethnicity or caste," said Dr Kole.