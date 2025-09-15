ETV Bharat / bharat

Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam Visits Bramarishi Ashram In Tirupati

Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam during his visit to Bramarishi Ashram in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, as part of his official tour to India ( ANI )

Tirupati: Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam attended an event at Bramarishi Ashram in Tirupati on Monday as part of his official visit to India.

Siddhguru Sideswar Bramedswi Gurudev Swami, a revered spiritual leader known for his divine abilities and profound impact on people's lives, welcomed the Prime Minister and praised his leadership and humility.

"He is the founder of Mauritius - he is like the Father of the Nation, like Mahatma Gandhi. He is so humble and simple when I went to his house. The Prime Minister visited the Tirupati temple and our ashram. His wife has come along with him. They are a beautiful couple," Swami said.

The spiritual leader also announced a major initiative from the ashram for Mauritius. "I am happy to say that we are going to invest in Mauritius for education and development, for 1,000 million dollars, from Bramarishi Ashram. Free education, hospital facilities, and development of the nation. Our Prime Minister is Sethu, a bridge between both. He is the biggest supporter of our Prime Minister. We pray to you both," he added.

Responding to the welcome, Prime Minister Ramgoolam reflected on the significance of his visit and the connection with Swami. "Four people came to my place in September last year. I saw them when Parliament was going on. Some said Swami came from India and I must meet him, and that it was important. All the Hindu belt here knows him. For religion and prayer, I will queue like others. I told them I'll come to visit in India. Now I am here," he said.

The Mauritian Prime Minister also expressed his admiration for Swami's guidance. "God has already decided on the election. Swami told me I would win in the last election and this time too. I never met anybody like him," Ramgoolam added.

Before his engagements in Tirupati, Ramgoolam met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at Jolly Grant Airport during his visit to the state earlier on Monday. On the occasion, the Chief Minister presented him with the sacred Char Dham offerings and items from the state's umbrella brand, House of Himalayas, as mementoes.

Chief Minister Dhami said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's flag is flying high across the world. He added that the Mauritius Prime Minister's visit would undoubtedly strengthen and deepen the cultural ties between India and Mauritius.