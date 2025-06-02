Maulavi Of UP Madrasa Arrested For Raping Minor Girl Student Twice

Muzaffarnagar: The maulavi of a madrasa located in Subhash Nagar under the Nai Mandi Police Station area of the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl.

The mother of the 15-year-old victim filed a complaint, based on which a case was registered, followed by an investigation.

According to the police, the widowed mother, a resident of Uttarakhand's Haridwar, had recently enrolled her two minor daughters in the madrasa, where the victim is currently studying in Class VI. It has been alleged in the complaint that on April 5, the accused maulavi, Saddam Hussian, raped the minor girl twice inside the madrasa and threatened her not to reveal it to anyone, else it would lead to serious consequences.

The petrified girl kept mum about the abhorrent act for some days. However, a few days back, she revealed it to her mother, who approached the police for help.

"The accused maulavi of the Subhash Nagar madrasa had opened the educational institution two years ago. Currently, the medical examination of the victim has been conducted, and a case has been registered in the matter based on the complaint of the victim's mother. The investigation into the case has been initiated, and accused Saddam Hussian has been charged with rape," Rupali Rai, officer in-charge of the Nai Mandi Police Station, said.