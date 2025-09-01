Mata Vaishnodevi Yatra Remains Suspended For 7th Day Amid Heavy Rains In Katra

ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu: Amid heavy rainfall in Katra town on Monday, the pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine remained suspended for the seventh consecutive day in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district since a landslide on a yatra route claimed 34 lives last Tuesday.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board said it has cancelled all bookings, including helicopters and accommodations, with a 100 per cent refund until the yatra is resumed.

"Yatra has remained suspended for the past one week. Bad weather conditions still persist, so the decision to continue the suspension of yatra has been taken keeping in view the safety of pilgrims," an official said.

Heavy rains began in Katra and the Trikuta hills, the abode of the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, on Monday. Helicopter services from Katra to Bhawan, ropeway rides from Bhawan to Bhairon Ghati, hotel accommodations, and other yatra-related bookings have all been cancelled, officials said.

"All bookings stand cancelled with 100 percent refund until the yatra is suspended. Send cancellation requests with details to refund@maavaishnodevi.net . "Earlier self-cancellations will receive pending refunds within 15 days," the Board announced on X.