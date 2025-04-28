Massive Rohini Slum Fire: AAP Slams Delhi Govt Over Delay, CM Rekha Gupta Accused Of Insensitivity

New Delhi: After a massive fire broke out in a slum in Delhi’s Rohini area on Sunday, a series of questions and allegations intensified. Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj held a press conference on Monday, questioning the insensitivity of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the administration.
Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the accident happened on Sunday between 11 and 11:30 in the morning. The fire station is located at a stone's throw away from the spot. Despite this, it took about two hours for the fire brigade to reach the spot. He has raised many serious questions about the incident.
The fire brigade reached the spot after two hours
Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged, "When I reached the spot late at night with Aam Aadmi Party leaders, the local people told me that the fire department was informed as soon as the fire broke out. But when the fire brigade arrived after two hours, people pelted stones in anger. The fire was so intense that two small children were charred to death. Nearby slums and cattle also came under the grip of fire. Saurabh Bhardwaj said that even after the fire, the government did not make arrangements for medicine, food, tents, and lighting."
The CM was accused of being busy listening to 'Mann Ki Baat'
Saurabh Bhardwaj said that at the time of the accident, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, local MLA and Social Welfare Minister Ravindranath were listening to 'Mann Ki Baat' at a programme in Bawana, which was just 10 minutes away from the incident spot.
Despite this, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta did not feel the need to go to the spot. Even till 11 pm, the Chief Minister did not even tweet. Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that only after the Aam Aadmi Party leaders reached the spot and raised questions, the Chief Minister tweeted late at night that relief material had been sent, but there was no such arrangement on the spot.
'Land mafia set fire to the slums as part of a conspiracy'
Saurabh Bhardwaj said that some people told him that the land on which the slums were located belongs to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Local people allege that the land mafia wants to occupy this land, and as part of this conspiracy, the huts were set on fire. Saurabh Bhardwaj raised the question of how illegal construction starts on DDA's land, and why the administration is not stopping it?
BJP forgot the promises, alleges Saurabh Bhardwaj
Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the scene of the incident was very painful. People were sitting on the ground and crying amidst the huts that had turned into ashes. A man said that he had gone to collect junk, and his wife had gone to do household work. His four-year-old son sat in the cooler to escape the fire and was burned to ashes there itself.
Another person said that he saved one child, but the other three-year-old child got engulfed in the flames and died of burns. Saurabh Bhardwaj said that this incident is a shameful example of the insensitivity of the Delhi government.
The party, which had made many promises before the elections by spending nights among the slum dwellers and eating with them, is doing shameful acts with them after coming to power, alleged Bhardwaj and asked Chief Minister Rekha Gupta many questions about the fire incident:
• At what time did the police and fire brigade get information about the fire, and why was there a delay in action?
• When did Chief Minister Rekha Gupta get information about the incident? Why did she not react immediately?
• If the police or their secretary did not give information about the incident, what action has been taken against them?
• Why was no action taken against the fire brigade and police officers responsible for the delay?
Saurabh Bhardwaj speaks on banning the Pakistani YouTube channel
Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj criticised the central government over the Pahalgam terrorist attack. He pointed out that when China occupied 4,000 kilometres of Indian land, the government banned TikTok. Now, after Pakistan has killed 28 Indians, the central government is focusing on banning YouTube channels. Taking a jibe at the government, Bhardwaj said that terrorists entered the country with arms and ammunition, and while the injured were left writhing in pain, they did not even receive an ambulance or medical help.
