Massive Rohini Slum Fire: AAP Slams Delhi Govt Over Delay, CM Rekha Gupta Accused Of Insensitivity

New Delhi: After a massive fire broke out in a slum in Delhi’s Rohini area on Sunday, a series of questions and allegations intensified. Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj held a press conference on Monday, questioning the insensitivity of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the administration.

Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the accident happened on Sunday between 11 and 11:30 in the morning. The fire station is located at a stone's throw away from the spot. Despite this, it took about two hours for the fire brigade to reach the spot. He has raised many serious questions about the incident.

The fire brigade reached the spot after two hours

Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged, "When I reached the spot late at night with Aam Aadmi Party leaders, the local people told me that the fire department was informed as soon as the fire broke out. But when the fire brigade arrived after two hours, people pelted stones in anger. The fire was so intense that two small children were charred to death. Nearby slums and cattle also came under the grip of fire. Saurabh Bhardwaj said that even after the fire, the government did not make arrangements for medicine, food, tents, and lighting."

The CM was accused of being busy listening to 'Mann Ki Baat'

Saurabh Bhardwaj said that at the time of the accident, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, local MLA and Social Welfare Minister Ravindranath were listening to 'Mann Ki Baat' at a programme in Bawana, which was just 10 minutes away from the incident spot.

Despite this, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta did not feel the need to go to the spot. Even till 11 pm, the Chief Minister did not even tweet. Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged that only after the Aam Aadmi Party leaders reached the spot and raised questions, the Chief Minister tweeted late at night that relief material had been sent, but there was no such arrangement on the spot.

'Land mafia set fire to the slums as part of a conspiracy'

Saurabh Bhardwaj said that some people told him that the land on which the slums were located belongs to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Local people allege that the land mafia wants to occupy this land, and as part of this conspiracy, the huts were set on fire. Saurabh Bhardwaj raised the question of how illegal construction starts on DDA's land, and why the administration is not stopping it?

BJP forgot the promises, alleges Saurabh Bhardwaj