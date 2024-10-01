Massive Fire In Ghaziabad Chemical And Oil Factory, Explosions Rock Industrial Area

Ghaziabad/New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a chemical and oil factory in Ghaziabad’s Muradnagar on Monday night, triggering several explosions and sending shockwaves across the industrial area.

The blaze began around 12:30 AM at “Shiva Oils and Chemicals” and “B.R. Agro Oils” factories and rapidly spread throughout the Pawanpuri Industrial Area, near the Yusufpur-Manota village and Gang Canal bridge on the Delhi-Meerut Road, according to officials.

A team of firefighters and two fire tenders from Modinagar Fire Station were immediately sent to the locations to douse the fire, police said adding that at least 10 more fire engines had to be called after seeing the seriousness of the situation.

Massive Fire In Ghaziabad Chemical Factory, Explosions Rock Industrial Area (ETV Bharat)

However, the timely action by firefighters helped to control the fire and prevented it from spreading to factories. Authorities had also evacuated the nearby residents as a precautionary measure.

Officials told ETV Bharat that the intensity of the fire was aggravated due to the stored oil and chemicals in the factory. They said multiple explosions were also caused due to the presence of inflammable things, which led to huge damage to the infrastructure, including the collapse of the roof and boundary wall.

Meanwhile, authorities began the investigation into the incident and started interrogating the owners, Rekha Goyal and Hariprakash Goyal.

The latest blaze in the industrial area puts a spotlight on the lack of safety measures in factories. Officials said they would investigate whether these measures were taken in these factories or not.