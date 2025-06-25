Delhi: 4 Dead As Massive Fire Breaks Out In Chemical Factory In Rithala

New Delhi: At least four people died after a massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in northwest Delhi’s Rithala, police said on Wednesday.

The incident erupted at the factory in the Rohini Sector-5 area on Tuesday, around 7.15 pm, from premises located near Rithala Metro Station and engulfed multiple buildings. About 16 fire tenders were rushed to douse the blaze, but the blaze was not completely controlled when the last reports came.

According to police, four charred bodies have been recovered so far, while the search operation is still on for people feared trapped in the fire.

“We cannot say for sure about those caught in the building, as we are currently engaged in relief and rescue work,” they said.

The fire brigade officials said the department personnel were successful in entering the building after several hours of hard work. “The factory had to be broken with the help of bulldozers to make way for them to extinguish the blaze from the other side as well,” they said.

The four-storey structure houses multiple factories, including bag production units on the ground and first floors.

“The fire on the ground, first and second floors was brought under control at around 6 am today, but efforts are still being made to control the fire on the third floor and the top floor,” said an official.

He stated that the blaze raised various questions, including whether the factories had the necessary permissions from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Department of Delhi Fire Services to operate the business. “This is the matter of investigation: was the factory being run as per the prescribed standards, which is a matter of investigation,” according to the official.