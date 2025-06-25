ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi: 4 Dead As Massive Fire Breaks Out In Chemical Factory In Rithala

The incident took place at a factory in the Rohini Sector-5 area on Tuesday evening near Rithala Metro Station and engulfed multiple buildings.

Delhi: 4 Dead As Massive Fire Breaks Out In Chemical Factory In Rithala
Delhi: 4 Dead As Massive Fire Breaks Out In Chemical Factory In Rithala (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 25, 2025 at 1:59 PM IST

New Delhi: At least four people died after a massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in northwest Delhi’s Rithala, police said on Wednesday.

The incident erupted at the factory in the Rohini Sector-5 area on Tuesday, around 7.15 pm, from premises located near Rithala Metro Station and engulfed multiple buildings. About 16 fire tenders were rushed to douse the blaze, but the blaze was not completely controlled when the last reports came.

According to police, four charred bodies have been recovered so far, while the search operation is still on for people feared trapped in the fire.

“We cannot say for sure about those caught in the building, as we are currently engaged in relief and rescue work,” they said.

The fire brigade officials said the department personnel were successful in entering the building after several hours of hard work. “The factory had to be broken with the help of bulldozers to make way for them to extinguish the blaze from the other side as well,” they said.

The four-storey structure houses multiple factories, including bag production units on the ground and first floors.

“The fire on the ground, first and second floors was brought under control at around 6 am today, but efforts are still being made to control the fire on the third floor and the top floor,” said an official.

He stated that the blaze raised various questions, including whether the factories had the necessary permissions from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Department of Delhi Fire Services to operate the business. “This is the matter of investigation: was the factory being run as per the prescribed standards, which is a matter of investigation,” according to the official.

DELHI FACTORY FIRENEW DELHIFOUR DEAD IN CHEMICAL FACTORY FIRE

From Street Carts To Celebrity Weddings, Kadhi Kachori Rules The Stomach In Rajasthan's Heart Ajmer

The Future Of The Indus Must Be Shaped By Climate Science, Not Colonial Arithmetic

Brain Vs Bot: Relying On AI Chatbots Like ChatGPT Could Weaken Brain Function, Says MIT Study

163 Years Old, And This Machine Gun Can Still Fire 800 Rounds A Minute

