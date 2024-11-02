ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi: Massive Fire Broke out in Paper Plastic Warehouse in Alipur Delhi

As many as 24 firefighting engines rushed to the fire accident spot in Delhi's Alipur to extinguish the flames that engulfed the plastic warehouse.

Plastic warehouse catches fire in Delhi's Alipur
Plastic warehouse catches fire in Delhi's Alipur (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 minutes ago

New Delhi: A major fire broke out in the Alipur area of ​​the national capital on Saturday when flames engulfed a plastic and paper warehouse. The fire was so fierce that the smoke could be seen from several kilometers away. After receiving the information, 24 fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and started efforts to extinguish the fire.

People said that due to the huge amount of paper and plastic stored in the warehouse, the fire took a fierce form in no time. People living nearby informed the fire department about the fire. After this, 24 fire fighting vehicles reached the spot one by one and started extinguishing the fire. The reason for the fire is not yet known.

As a precautionary measure, the nearby warehouses have also been evacuated. The walls of the warehouse are dilapidated, which can cause a major accident. The work of extinguishing the fire is going on.

