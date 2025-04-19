Massive Fire Breaks Out In Prayagraj Tent Supplier's Warehouse

Prayagraj: A massive fire broke out in the warehouse of a company, which supplied tenting materials for the recently concluded Maha Kumbh Fair, in the Parade Ground area of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj early on Saturday, an official said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and efforts by firefighters were underway to bring the blaze under control. There were no reports of any casualties, the official added.

It has been learnt that the warehouse of Laluji & Sons, which set up tents in the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, is located near Kali Road leading to the Parade Ground. After the end of the Maha Kumbh, the tents were dismantled and kept in the storeroom on the Parade Ground. Flabby tents, wood, poles, ropes, etc., were kept there. The fire gutted all goods and damaged many two and four-wheelers parked in the vicinity of the warehouse. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Rahul, who works in a godown near the warehouse where the fire broke out, claimed that the sound of cylinders exploding could be heard before the fire engulfed the warehouse.

Prayagraj chief fire officer, Rajiv Kumar Pandey, said, "Six water tenders had been pressed into service to bring the blaze under control. Water tenders from other places were also reaching the spot shortly". Logs and tent items were stored in the warehouse, he added.

According to onlookers, the fire was so intense that no one could understand anything soon after it broke out. In a short period, the flames started raging and went out of control within a moment. The explosion of LPG cylinders stored in the warehouse is likely to be the reason behind the fire.