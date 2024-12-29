ETV Bharat / bharat

Massive Fire Breaks Out In Jaipur's Vishwakarma Industrial Area; No Casualties

A plastic tank manufacturing factory and a cardboard manufacturing unit caught fire in the early morning and a dozen fire tenders were pressed into service.

Smoke billows out from the an warehouse in the Vishwakarma Industrial Area (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Jaipur: A massive fire broke out in two factories located in the Vishwakarma Industrial Area of Jaipur, Rajasthan on Sunday morning. Over a dozen fire tenders are engaged in dousing the fire. Fortunately, there was no loss of life and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The area was covered by thick smoke and raging flames were visible from afar. The plastic tank manufacturing unit and cardboard production factory were completely gutted with losses of lakhs.

According to Vishwakarma police station officer Rajendra Kumar, a fire broke out in two factories in Vishwakarma police station area on Sunday morning. Information was received about a massive fire in the factory and police accompanied by firefighters rushed to the spot and started containment operations.

"We received information about the fire at 5.42 am and rushed fire tenders to the spot. The fire was massive as more than a dozen vehicles had been called in. The situation is under control and the remnant 5-10 per cent fire will also be extinguished soon," he said.

Yadave said to bring the fire under control, LPG cylinders kept inside the factory were immediately taken out along with a container of thinner in another warehouse nearby.

