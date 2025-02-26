Massive Fire Breaks Out At Surat Textile Market Second Time In Less Than 24 Hours

Surat: A massive fire broke out in a four-storey Shivshakti Textile Market in Surat on Wednesday morning, the second time in less than 24 hours, an official said.

Efforts to douse the flames were underway and the majority of more than 800 shops located in the building were gutted though no casualty has been reported so far, a fire department official informed.

According to fire officer Krishna Modha, "The structure of the building is getting weak. A part of the slab in the basement has bent and a beam has broken. It is important to control the fire before more damage is done to it."

"The fire is spreading inside rapidly and some firefighters were trapped, who came out unscathed. Fire officer Dinesh, who reached the spot before us, informed us of massive explosions inside," Chief Fire Officer Basant Parikh said.

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, a fire broke out in the building's basement where textile stock was stored, leading to the death of a worker of asphyxiation, he said, adding that it was brought under control after a few hours.

Around 30 fire tenders and dozens of firefighters were pressed into action to bring the fresh flames under control, the official said.

While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be established, prima facie it appears to have started on the top floor due to a short circuit, he said. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the building.

Kailash Hakim, president of the Federation Of Surat Textile Traders Association (FOSTTA) termed the situation as serious.

Smoke billows out from the roof of the building. (ETV Bharat)

"Teams of the fire department, police and FOSTTA are busy containing the fire that continues to spread. The situation is grave. But firefighters from across the city have gathered here and we pray to God that the situation comes under control at the earliest," he said.

"Our shop has also caught fire. The goods are now fully stocked due to a slowdown in the business. Efforts to control the fire started at 8 am, but it has not been fully controlled yet. It has spread to many shops which are staring at huge losses. Our accounts and computers are also inside and we don't know what happened to them," Neeraj Jain, a businessman, said.