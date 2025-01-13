ETV Bharat / bharat

Massive Fire At Sikkim Highrise; NH 10 Shut

It took four hours for eight fire tenders to bring the inferno under control. Sikkim DGP Akshay Sachdeva said no casualties have been reported yet.

Major portion of the highrise was wooden
Major portion of the highrise was wooden (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 13, 2025, 6:53 PM IST

Gangtok: A massive fire broke out at a highrise along National Highway 10 in Sikkim's Gangtok on Monday, leading to panic in the locality. It is learnt that the fire led to serial explosions of five cylinders though no casualties have been reported yet.

Akshay Sachdeva, DG of Sikkim Police, said the locals noticed smoke and fire from the highrise on Monday morning and informed the police. It is learnt that three fire tenders reached the spot followed by two others to contend the fire.

However, the fire spread quickly as the majority of the highrise was wooden and the serial explosions added fuel to it. People living in the vicinity have been evacuated. Three more fire tenders were called in from Pakyong, Singhtham and Namchi.

It took four hours for the firefighters to douse the inferno. The disaster management team also reached the spot and the joint team recovered two more cylinders from the building. The administration closed NH 10 in the morning.

"Vehicular movements have been suspended on the NH 10 for the time being. It is too early to comment on the cause of the fire. It could be a short circuit. It needs to be investigated from where those five cylinders were procured. There is no causality," Sachdeva said.

Also Read:

  1. Fire In Delhi's Paschim Puri Claims One Life, Two Injured
  2. Los Angeles Fires: 24 Dead As Fire Crews Try To Corral Blazes Before Winds Return This Week

Gangtok: A massive fire broke out at a highrise along National Highway 10 in Sikkim's Gangtok on Monday, leading to panic in the locality. It is learnt that the fire led to serial explosions of five cylinders though no casualties have been reported yet.

Akshay Sachdeva, DG of Sikkim Police, said the locals noticed smoke and fire from the highrise on Monday morning and informed the police. It is learnt that three fire tenders reached the spot followed by two others to contend the fire.

However, the fire spread quickly as the majority of the highrise was wooden and the serial explosions added fuel to it. People living in the vicinity have been evacuated. Three more fire tenders were called in from Pakyong, Singhtham and Namchi.

It took four hours for the firefighters to douse the inferno. The disaster management team also reached the spot and the joint team recovered two more cylinders from the building. The administration closed NH 10 in the morning.

"Vehicular movements have been suspended on the NH 10 for the time being. It is too early to comment on the cause of the fire. It could be a short circuit. It needs to be investigated from where those five cylinders were procured. There is no causality," Sachdeva said.

Also Read:

  1. Fire In Delhi's Paschim Puri Claims One Life, Two Injured
  2. Los Angeles Fires: 24 Dead As Fire Crews Try To Corral Blazes Before Winds Return This Week

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GANGTOK FIRECYLINDER EXPLOSIONSIKKIM DGPNH 10MASSIVE FIRE AT SIKKIM HIGHRISE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.