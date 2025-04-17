'Massive Exodus' Of Hindus Going In Bengal's Murshidabad: Parliamentary Panel Member

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from West Bengal and a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs, Samik Bhattacharya, on Thursday claimed that there is a massive exodus of a section of people from Murshidabad to Jharkhand and other districts of West Bengal to protect themselves from the attacks by miscreants.

He claimed that illegal immigrants, as well as the intelligence agencies of Bangladesh, have a direct role in the violence. “Illegal immigrants and Bangladeshi intelligence forces have activated their module and sent infiltrators as well as miscreants inside India. It’s a demographic invasion,” said Bhattacharya.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the BJP leader alleged that Hindus were being attacked in the name of the Waqf Act. “In the name of protesting against the Waqf Act, the houses of Hindus are being attacked. There is a massive exodus of Hindu people to Jharkhand and other districts of West Bengal, including Malda,” said Bhattacharya.

His statement comes a day after another sitting MP from West Bengal’s Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituency, Saumitra Khan, appealed to Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, chairman of the Parliamentary standing committee on home affairs, to ensure an urgent visit of the Parliamentary committee to the violence-affected districts in the state.

Khan has also appealed to Agarwal to summon the West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) as well as the Murshidabad Superintendent of Police (SP) over the violence.

“Visit of the parliamentary committee is very much necessary. The committee should know what is happening in the state. The condition here is unimaginable,” said Bhattacharya.

Terming the situation in West Bengal alarming, Bhattacharya said that such a situation has never happened in the state before. “It’s not just 400 people who are vacating their houses, but several thousand families are living in their homes to save their lives. They are scattered. They are going to safer places,” he said.

When the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was going on in Bengal, police personnel were deployed everywhere. But now the situation is different. No policemen were there in Murshidabad when the violence broke out. The situation is very pathetic, said Bhattacharya.

When asked whether his party wanted President's Rule in West Bengal, Bhattacharya said that it depended on the custodian of the constitution. “There is an absence of a law and order situation and a total breakdown of constitutional machinery in West Bengal. Why not Article 356 be imposed in West Bengal?” he asked.

Meanwhile, sources in the home ministry said that the central government is keeping a close watch on the West Bengal situation. “The centre has asked all the central security agencies to take strong action against anybody found violating the law and order situation,” sources said.

Amid the violence in Murshidabad, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan had a meeting with the state DGP, the chief secretary and other senior officials. Following the meeting, an additional five companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in the violence-hit areas of the state.