India Sends Fresh Batch Of 50 Tonnes Relief Aid To Quake-Hit Myanmar; 3 More Ships On Way

In this image released by @IAF_MCC via X on Sunday, March 30, 2025, IAF planes prepare for the Operation Brahma, the HADR mission to earthquake-hit Myanmar. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India on Monday delivered a fresh tranche of 50 tonnes of relief materials to Myanmar to help victims of the 7.7-magnitude earthquake that killed over 2,000 people and injured 3,900. The relief materials were taken to the Myanmarese city of Yangon by two Indian Navy ships -- INS Satpura and INS Savitri.

Three more Indian Navy ships -- INS Karmukh, INS Gharial and LCU-52 -- are enroute to Yangon with over 500 tonnes of additional aid material, officials said. India mounted its relief mission named 'Operation Brahma' as a swift response to the devastation caused by the earthquake that hit Myanmar as well as Thailand on Friday.

On Saturday, New Delhi sent relief materials, rescue teams and medical equipment in five military aircraft to Myanmar to help victims of the earthquake. Another C-130 aircraft of the Indian Air Force is expected to land in Mandalay on Tuesday with over 15 tons of relief materials, according to the Indian embassy in Myanmar.

"We will stay engaged with Myanmar authorities and stakeholders for continuing our support in the weeks ahead, as Myanmar assesses the full extent of the damage and begins its rehabilitation and recovery efforts," it said.

The massive earthquake and its aftershocks have affected people across Myanmar including in Sagaing, Mandalay, Nay Pyi Taw, Shan and Bago regions. Under its rescue mission, New Delhi dispatched an 80-member search and rescue team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and military field hospitals to Myanmar.

A specialised rescue team from Indian Army's 50 (I) Para Brigade has also been swiftly deployed to Myanmar.

"India shares age-old, spiritual and civilizational people-to-people ties with Myanmar, also known in ancient India as "Brahmadesh". 'Operation Brahma' is therefore, an embodiment of India's offering of hope, support, and assistance for long-term recovery to the people of Myanmar," the Indian embassy said.

"As first responder to natural disasters in the region, India has swiftly mobilized emergency assistance, a team of rescue and medical professionals, relief materials including food, water, tents, medicines, and essential supplies to assist Myanmar and its people, during this difficult and critical hour of need," it said in a statement.