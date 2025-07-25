Mass Exodus In Gurugram Amid Crackdown On Illegal Migrants, Hundreds Of Families Relocate

Gurugram: On the orders of the Home Ministry, police have launched a crackdown against illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants. As part of the operation, suspected migrants are being identified, detained, and sent to holding centres. This drive has created an atmosphere of fear among many families living in the city, prompting some to leave Gurugram. Locals allege that police are harassing them under the guise of interrogation, forcing them to abandon their homes.

Massive migration from South City 2

Hundreds of families from West Bengal live in the South City 2 area of ​​Gurugram. Here, so many families were settled in about 500 slums. But after the police action started, 300 to 400 families migrated. The rest of the families are also preparing to return to West Bengal after packing their belongings. Trucks are seen on the roads, which are going to their home state carrying people's belongings. This scene has become a topic of discussion among the local people.

The Plight of Migrant Workers in Gurugram

People from West Bengal and other states have been living in Gurugram for years in search of employment. Most people earn their living by working as labourers. Many families say that they have been living here for the last 20 years and consider the city their home. But the current action has brought uncertainty to their lives. Some say that they have all the valid documents, yet they are afraid.

Serious allegations against the Gurugram Police

Migrant labourers say they have been living in Gurugram for the past 20 years and possess both Aadhaar and voter ID cards. Despite this, they allege that the Gurugram Police continue to harass them. "Policemen come at any time and pick us up. After interrogation, they release us again. Some people have even been beaten. Even female police officers do not speak properly. We are being harassed repeatedly by the police, which is forcing us to consider returning to our native places," they said.

What did the Gurugram administration say?

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Dahiya said that four holding centres have been set up in Gurugram. Where the suspects are being brought. These centres have been set up in Badshahpur Community Centre, Sector-10 Community Centre, Sector-40 Community Centre and Manesar Community Centre. In these centres, the documents of the suspected migrants are being checked, and they are being released only after verification. Similarly, an attempt was made to learn about this from the Gurugram Police, but the police refused to say anything at the moment.

Mamata Banerjee Questions Gurugram Crackdown

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has strongly objected to this action. She alleged that the police are wrongly detaining migrant labourers. Mamata has called this action unjust and has sought an answer from the Central government. The matter has now taken a political angle, drawing attention to the ongoing campaign in Gurugram.

Read more: Illegal Migrants Challenge To Our Survival And National Integrity: Dhankhar