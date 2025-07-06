Bhiwani: Tension gripped Dhani Mahu village here in Haryana after a few masked men allegedly set ablaze two homes of a Muslim family after vandalising their belongings on Saturday evening.

According to police, a group of unidentified men forcibly entered the homes of a Muslim man identified only as ‘Hussain’ and removed belongings from both properties and set them on fire outside.

“All the attackers had their faces covered. They used hammers and other tools during the incident,” they said.

A local, namely Akshay, claimed that at least a dozen masked men were involved in the incident. “They came prepared and used hammers to break down doors and damage property. After setting the houses and belongings on fire, they fled the scene,” he said.

Masked Men Set Muslim Family’s Homes, Belongings On Fire In Haryana (ETV Bharat)

Soon after the incident, locals alerted the police, who reached the spot along with fire brigade vehicles. The blaze was brought under control, and police personnel patrolled the area the whole night.

“At the time of the incident, no members of the affected family were present at the scene. Their whereabouts remain unknown, and we have not been able to identify either the victims or the suspects as of Sunday morning,” said Mahavir Singh, the officer in charge of the Tosham police station.

He said that police were questioning nearby residents for any leads as part of the investigation. “We are probing the matter from all angles. The identity of the accused and the motive behind the attack are yet to be established,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the village to prevent any communal unrest.