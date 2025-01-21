ETV Bharat / bharat

Masala Vada Added To Srivari Annaprasadam Menu In Tirumala: Delicious, Say Devotees

Tirumala: Now, devotees visiting the Tirumala Srivari Temple can relish popular south Indian delicacy Masala Vada, which has been introduced in the 'Annaprasadam' menu of the Matrushri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasada Kendra here.

As part of trial run, 5000 masala vadas, prepared without onion and garlic, were served to the devotees on Monday. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will fully implement the addition in the 'Annaprasadam' menu after taking feedback from the people for a week.

The board decided to include Vada in the menu as per the TTD chairman's recommendations. "The staff served 5,000 masala vadas to devotees as part of trial run. The masala vadas have been made without onion and garlic. Devotees expressed satisfaction that the vadas were delicious," said TTD Chairman BR Naidu.

The chairman further said that all reviews will be considered to correct any deficiencies before the new menu is fully implemented.