Masala Vada Added To Srivari Annaprasadam Menu In Tirumala: Delicious, Say Devotees

As part of trial run, 5000 masala vadas prepared without onion and garlic were served to the devotees at the Matrushri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasada Kendra.

Masala Vada Added To Srivari Annaprasadam Menu
Masala Vada Added To Srivari Annaprasadam Menu (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 21, 2025, 3:15 PM IST

Tirumala: Now, devotees visiting the Tirumala Srivari Temple can relish popular south Indian delicacy Masala Vada, which has been introduced in the 'Annaprasadam' menu of the Matrushri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasada Kendra here.

As part of trial run, 5000 masala vadas, prepared without onion and garlic, were served to the devotees on Monday. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will fully implement the addition in the 'Annaprasadam' menu after taking feedback from the people for a week.

The board decided to include Vada in the menu as per the TTD chairman's recommendations. "The staff served 5,000 masala vadas to devotees as part of trial run. The masala vadas have been made without onion and garlic. Devotees expressed satisfaction that the vadas were delicious," said TTD Chairman BR Naidu.

The chairman further said that all reviews will be considered to correct any deficiencies before the new menu is fully implemented.

Record Devotee Turnout For Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan

Between January 10 and 19, nearly 6.83 lakh devotees visited the temple for Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan. During this period, the the temple received Rs 34.43 crore in hundi (donation box), while 1,13,132 devotees offered their Talaneelalu as part of the rituals.

Meanwhile, the number of devotees arriving for Srivari Sarva Darshan without Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tokens remains steady. Monday evening, pilgrims were seen waiting in compartments at the Vaikuntam Queue Complex and two sheds in Narayangiri. According to TTD officials, devotees without tokens could expect darshan within 15 hours.

