Martyrs' Day: 'Continue The Fight To Free India', Said Bhagat Singh In Last Letter To His Brother

Saharanpur: On 23 March 1931, the British hanged three sons of India Sardar Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Since then, 23 March is being celebrated as Balidan Diwas, Martyrs Day, every year.

During his imprisonment, Sardar Bhagat Singh had written thousands of letters to his family from Lahore Central Jail, but his last letter before his hanging was special. Bhagat Singh had written this letter to his younger brother Kultar Singh and parents. In his letter, Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh urged his brother and father to continue the fight for the country's freedom. He had asked his mother not to cry after his hanging because he did'nt want people to say that Bhagat Singh's mother is weak.

Bhagat Singh wrote letters to his brother from jail. (ETV Bharat)

The family members of Bhagat Singh said that instead of feeling sad on being sentenced to death, he expressed happiness. He was happy that he was sacrificing his life for Mother India. In his last letter, Bhagat Singh told his family to bear the pain of hanging and continue the fight for freedom. The very next day, he was hanged and he kept smiling at that time. This is the reason why the name of Amar Shaheed Sardar Bhagat Singh is treated with respect not only in India but in the entire world including Pakistan.

Martyr's family members: After independence, the family members of martyr Bhagat Singh came to live in Saharanpur from Pakistan. His younger brother Sardar Kultar Singh started living in Saharanpur with his children. After the death of Bhagat Singh's brother and sister-in-law, now his nephew Sardar Kiranjit Singh is living with his family.

Family members said that when relatives or other people visited him in Lahore jail, Bhagat Singh used to write letters to his countrymen and relatives. He used to order books by writing the names of books to the jail administration. When Bhagat Singh ordered books, the jailer was worried about whether he reads books or not. When the jailer asked Sardar Bhagat Singh about this, he spoke about what was written on the pages of each book without even looking at it. He said that these books are ordered for reading, not for looking at them. The jailer was quite impressed by this talent of Bhagat Singh.

At the time of Shaheed Bhagat Singh's hanging, his younger brother Sardar Kultar Singh would have been 10-12 years old. The martyr had written his last letter to Kultar Singh, 'Dear Kultar, after me, you will have to take care of our parents and family. We will have to continue the fight to free Mother India from the British. Today I saw tears in your eyes, stay strong after the hanging.'