Married Woman Can’t Claim Consent For Physical Relation Was Taken On False Promise To Marry: Madhya Pradesh HC

Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has ruled that a married woman cannot claim that her consent for physical relations with another man was taken on the pretext of a false promise of marriage.

Quashing a rape case filed by a married woman against a neighbouring youth, a bench of Justice Maninder S. Bhatti said the first information report (FIR) did not reveal that the petitioner persuaded the complainant to have sexual relations under the false promise of marriage.

“In such a case, the FIR is required to be nipped in the bud, as the same would entail the long-drawn process of the conduct of a trial, whereas the allegations levelled in the FIR on their face value do not indicate the commission of an offence under the aforesaid sections,” the court said while quashing the case.

“When the prosecutrix is a married lady, and therefore, her consent for a physical relationship on the garb of the false promise of marriage cannot be brought within the framework of the consent obtained based on ‘misconception of the fact,” the court said while taking note of various court rulings in similar cases.

The accused, who is also married, had moved to the High Court after the woman (complainant) accused him of rape. She claimed that the accused would live in their area and establish a sexual relationship with her after promising to marry her after divorcing his wife. However, he allegedly refused to marry her, claiming that he was unable to divorce his wife.

Referring to the facts recorded in the FIR, the bench said the woman (complainant) was in a relationship with the neighbouring man (petitioner) for the last three months. She was married to a driver and has two children. Whenever her husband would go out, the accused would visit her and have sexual relations with her.

“Therefore, it cannot be said that the consent was given by the prosecutrix under some misconception of fact. Moreover, if the FIR is perused carefully and subjected to microscopic scrutiny, it would reveal that there are no allegations that the present applicant pressurised the prosecutrix to enter into wedlock under the garb of a false promise of marriage,” it added.