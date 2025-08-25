ETV Bharat / bharat

Married Daughter Also Eligible For Compassionate Appointment, Rules Allahabad High Court

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has made it clear that a married daughter cannot be denied the benefit of compassionate appointment.

A division bench comprising Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra pronounced the order while hearing a special appeal filed by one Chanda Devi of Deoria in Uttar Pradesh.

The court also directed Deoria district's Basic Shiksha Adhikari (Education Officer) to reconsider the claim of the petitioner and take a decision within eight weeks.

As per sources, Chanda Devi's father Sampurnanand Pandey worked as an assistant teacher in Pre-Primary School at Gajhadwa under Block Bankata in Bhatpar Rani Tehsil. He died in 2014 while in service, following which Chanda applied for a job on compassionate grounds.

However, in December 2016, the district basic education officer rejected her application, stating that since she is married, she was not eligible under a Government Order dated September 4, 2000. Chanda later challenged this decision in the High Court but she again met with disappointment as a single bench of the High Court dismissed her petition in May 2025. While the bench accepted that a married daughter is eligible, it said Chanda had failed to prove that her husband was unemployed and that she was dependent on her father. The single bench also observed that since her father had died in 2014 and nearly 11 years has passed, her claim was no longer worth consideration.