Marriage Fixed On Social Media Turns Out To Be Hoax In Punjab; Groom Returns Without Bride

Moga: A groom, who arrived with a wedding procession to marry a girl he met on social media was left humiliated and returned empty-handed. Deepak Kumar, a resident of Mariyala village in Jalandhar district, works in Dubai and had befriended a person claiming to be Manpreet Kaur on social media. The connection grew so deep that the two decided to get married, despite never meeting or seeing each other in person.

Marriage Fixed on Social Media

The wedding was planned through social media interactions, and the ceremony was scheduled for December 6 at Rose Garden Palace in Moga. Deepak and his procession arrived at Lohara Chowk, Moga, around noon, eagerly awaiting the bride. However, upon arrival, they discovered no such girl existed. When Deepak tried to contact the girl, she asked him to wait, claiming she was on her way to pick him up, but her phone soon went off.

The groom and his guests waited hungry and thirsty for six hours, from noon to 6 pm, before lodging a police complaint.

Demand for Money and Lack of Personal Interaction

Deepak revealed that the alleged bride had requested Rs 60,000 for expenses before the wedding. He also admitted that he had never had a personal conversation with her or met her in person. The groom’s father shared that the initial wedding date was set for December 2, but was postponed to December 6 due to claims about the girl’s father's ill health.

Police Investigation Underway

Police officer Harjinder Singh confirmed receiving a complaint from the groom's father. The police are investigating the matter using the phone number provided by the complainant. The incident has left the groom and his family devastated, alleging they were victims of a well-planned hoax.