Marriage Assistance Scheme In Kashmir: Delayed Release, Less Budget Dash Hopes Of Poor Women

Srinagar: Haleema (name changed) is married today having a two-year-old child, but she is still awaiting marriage assistance from five years from the Jammu and Kashmir government

A daughter of a poor labourer from the Valley, the 32-year-old woman applied for assistance in 2020 so that she could buy some clothes and a gold ring for her marriage and adore herself in shining bridal wear. But the government's assistance never came and her application got binned in the bureaucratic dust.

The Jammu and Kashmir government is providing marriage assistance to poor girls under the State Marriage Assistance Scheme. The scheme, meant for poor girls of marriageable age who belong to either AAY (Antyodaya Anna Yojana) or PHH (Priority Households) ration card holder families, are paid financial assistance of Rs 50,000 (one time). The financial assistance shall have to be paid before her marriage.

The previous assistance was Rs 25000 and cost of 5 grams of gold. But in March 2022, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha led Administrative Council restructured the scheme and increased the assistance to Rs 50000 and cost of 5 gm of gold.

According to guidelines of the scheme, the Deputy Commissioners shall submit cases of eligible beneficiaries after due verification on a fortnightly basis to the Social Welfare Department to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries get financial assistance well before their date of marriage.

The identified beneficiary must apply at least one month in advance (before the date of marriage) to the concerned District Social Welfare Officer along with proof of marriage, proof of age, a copy of an AAY or PHH ration card and an Aadhaar card. The eligible beneficiaries shall receive an amount of Rs 50,000 before her marriage.

But lack of funds deprived Haleema and hundreds of other women in the Valley who applied for the scheme. "The scheme was a mockery for us as we are still awaiting the assistance despite our kids now growing up," Haleema said.

According to the official data, the number of cases sanctioned in the financial year 2023-2024 were 17815 and these women were provided a total assistance of Rs 89 crore. In the year 2024-2025, 22162 women applied for the scheme, out of which only 7203 women got the assistance of Rs 37 crore.

The highest number of cases for marriage assistance were received in Baramulla district where DSWO got 3096 applications but only 727 got this amount. In Srinagar, 1797 applications were received but only 312 got the assistance; in Budgam 2780 women applied, of them 1745 got the assistance; 1055 applied in Ganderbal 1055 and only 121 received the money.

In Kupwara district, 2468 women applied but 554 were given assistance; in Bandipora 3600 women applied, only 203 received the help; in Shopian 1010 women applied, only 307 got the money; in Pulwama 1720 women registered and 1405 received the money; in Anantnag out of 2961, 1554 women got the assistance while in Kulgam 1675 applied and 575 received the assistance.

Official data reveals that the beneficiaries awaiting assistance at the District Social Welfare Officers (DSWO) are 827 while 15 are pending at DC offices and 9690 are pending with Director Finance in the civil secretariat in the Valley. 4127 cases were rejected or reverted due to deficiency of documents or were undeserving, according to the data

Although data suggests that fewer women are applying for this scheme, several social groups and surveys, which are not authenticated by the government, show that Kashmir valley has a significant number of poor women who are awaiting marriage but are not able to tie the knot due to poverty and increasing cost of marriage ceremonies.

In 2022, the Centre's Health and Family Welfare said that 27 per cent of women aged between 20 to 49 are unmarried in Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir has a total population of 1.25 crore as per the 2011 census. The woman population stood at 4,782,774, as per this census. This population must have increased in the last 14 years, although no census has been carried out in these years.

Sociologists say the increasing cost of marriage ceremonies and rising unemployment is pushing women to apply for this “meagre” assistance scheme which too is not released on time. "In Kashmir valley, people generally go lavish for marriages, which are occasions of social celebrations in the conflict-hit region. So people spend money on clothes, wazwan and gold on marriages which many can't afford," says Shaheerat, who teaches Sociology, in a college in Kashmir.

She says the marriage assistance could provide poor women in Jammu and Kashmir some help but the government delays the release, and thus women suffer.

Director Social Welfare Kashmir, Muhammad Akbar Wani told ETV Bharat that the budgetary constraints lead to delays in the release of this assistance to poor women, who have no other source of money for marriage. In this government delays and women's suffering, some social groups are lending help to women by organising mass marriages of poor and helpless women.

“But without social support, these social groups can't sustain these mass marriages. The government must provide a one-time budget to the marriage assistance scheme so that the release is not delayed," Shaheerat told ETV Bharat.