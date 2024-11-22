ETV Bharat / bharat

Marine Fisheries Census To Be Conducted Digitally

New Delhi: First-time Marine Fisheries Census will be conducted through software application using mobile apps and virtual servers to collect and process data in real-time, which will process 80 per cent faster than before. According to the Ministry of Fisheries Animal Husbandry & Dairying, this technology will enhance transparency and accountability with data accessible via transparent dashboards.

The ministry conducts a fisheries Census every five years, which helps in making future policies and schemes for the benefit of the people, who are related to this sector. Describing the benefits of Census data, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh said this Census will help to get real-time data of people related to the fisheries sector.

In the process, information on fishermen’s households, infrastructure and coastal ecosystem will be collected, which will help in making further policies and schemes.

Marine Fisheries Census 2025 will be paperless and digital, which will be fully digital, leveraging mobile apps and virtual servers to collect and process data in real-me, making the process 80 per cent faster than before. It will cover 1.2 million households across India's coastline.