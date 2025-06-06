ETV Bharat / bharat

Marginalised Communities Holding Some Of Highest Constitutional Offices In India: CJI

London: The representatives of marginalised communities are today holding some of the highest constitutional offices in India in keeping with Dr B R Ambedkar's vision of "equality, liberty, justice and fraternity" for all, Chief Justice of India B R Gavai has said.

Delivering a special lecture to commemorate 75 years of the Indian Constitution on Thursday evening at the historic Gray's Inn in London, where Ambedkar received his qualification as a barrister in England over a century ago, Gavai highlighted the enduring legacy of the social justice reformer as the chief architect of the Constitution.

Gavai said it was an "incredibly emotional moment" for him to reflect upon the legacy of one of the greatest legal minds in modern history who also had a profound impact on his own career path.

As someone who shares the same Dalit social background as Ambedkar, the CJI pointed to some of the highest constitutional offices in the country today being occupied by representatives of marginalised communities in keeping with Baba Saheb's vision of “equality, liberty, justice and fraternity” for all sections of Indian society.

"Standing here at this historic institution, I am reminded of the enduring legacy Dr B R Ambedkar left behind, not only in the legal field but in the very fabric of Indian democracy,” Gavai said.

"I was born in 1960, almost four years after Dr Ambedkar left us; I was born as a citizen of India and not as an untouchable. Dr Ambedkar's presence was always felt in my home, from a young age I would hear stories of his courage, his intellect, his relentless pursuit of equality. Those stories became a part of my values, my outlook and my purpose,” he said.

"Dr Ambedkar's vision for society where every citizen enjoys the full benefit of constitutional protection has been steadily realised through the judiciary, legislation and executive action…" he said.

"It is a matter of pride that the country in the last 75 years has witnessed two woman Presidents and now we have a woman President (Droupadi Murmu) who also represents the most marginalised sections of the society of the tribal area," he noted. "And, I take pride in saying that India has a Chief Justice who comes from marginalised sections, humble background,” he said.

In his address on the topic of ‘The Living Document: 75 Years of the Constitution of India, and the Enduring Relevance of Dr Ambedkar’, the CJI went on to spotlight some of the forward-thinking aspects enshrined in the Constitution of India, including Fundamental Rights and Directive Principles, for a “just and inclusive society”.