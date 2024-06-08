ETV Bharat / bharat

Margadarsi: Ramoji Rao Became a Beacon of Hope for Millions Striving for a Better Tomorrow

Ch Ramoji Rao, a man with a Midas touch, who tasted success in whatever field he had forayed into, and Margadarsi Chit Funds is one of the many ventures he had launched. Margadarsi won the trust of lakhs of customers as it carved a niche in the chit fund business and became a force to reckon with. Through Margadarsi Chit Funds, he has not only transformed lives, but also left behind a legacy of trust, resilience and unwavering commitment to service.

Ramoji Rao's journey from a modest farmer's family to a stalwart of the financial world is a testimony to the power of perseverance and dedication. Through his pioneering venture, Margadarsi Chit Funds, Rao provided financial security and became a beacon of hope for millions striving for a better tomorrow.
Hyderabad: Ramoji Rao's journey from a modest farmer's family to a stalwart of the financial world is a testimony to the power of perseverance and dedication. Through his pioneering venture, Margadarsi Chit Funds, Rao provided financial security and became a beacon of hope for millions striving for a better tomorrow.

Margadarsi Chit Funds: A Pillar of Financial Stability

Founded by Ramoji Rao in October 1962, Margadarsi Chit Funds emerged as a trusted institution, offering financial freedom to the common and middle. Despite initial scepticism, Rao's unwavering commitment to accuracy and trustworthiness earned the company the loyalty of lakhs of customers

Steadfast Growth and Impact

Over six decades, Margadarsi Chit Funds has carved a niche in the chit fund business with a turnover of over Rs 10,687 crore, 113 branches and over three lakh active subscribers. With a workforce of 4,100 employees and 18,000 agents, the company has become a cornerstone of livelihood for many, contributing significantly to the economy through taxes and employment

Client-Centric Approach

Margadarsi Chitfunds has catered to the diverse needs of over 60 lakh subscribers, providing financial assistance for construction, business startups, education, weddings and retirement. Guided by Ramoji Rao's ethos of serving clients as gods, the company has expanded its footprint across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

Legacy of Trust and Resilience

Despite challenges and conspiracies, Margadarsi Chit Funds has maintained its position as India's No.1 chit fund business, embodying Rao's vision of sustainable growth and unwavering faith. Through six decades of service, the company has remained true to its founding principles, enriching the lives of clients and employees alike

Ramoji Rao's journey from a humble beginning to financial eminence serves as an inspiration to all aspiring entrepreneurs. Through Margadarsi Chit Funds, he has not only transformed lives but also left behind a legacy of trust, resilience and unwavering commitment to service.

