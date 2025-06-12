Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron Inspires Women Entrepreneurs; Says 'Leaders Are Made, Not Born'

Amaravati: "No one is born a leader, leadership must be cultivated. In business, success is rooted in trust, ethics, accountability, and integrity," said Ch. Sailaja Kiron, Managing Director of Margadarsi Chit Funds and Kalanjali, while addressing the launch of the 21st chapter of FICCI FLO (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry - Ladies Organisation) in Vijayawada on Wednesday.
Addressing the event filled with aspiring women entrepreneurs, Ch. Sailaja Kiron stressed the importance of honesty, punctuality, and value-based leadership. "Businessmen and women who work towards shaping the dreams of others achieve timeless success," she said.
Through a PowerPoint presentation, she shared insights on the qualities women need to succeed in business, highlighting the importance of resilience, credibility, and long-term relationships.
Values Over Profits
Ch. Sailaja Kiron reflected on her journey with Margadarsi, recounting how Sri Ramoji Rao, the founder of Ramoji Group, entrusted her with the responsibility of protecting people's money in the chit fund business.
"Despite political challenges posed by both the Congress and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) governments, our clients stood by us because we stood by our values. We have grown to 124 branches, 5,200 groups, and a turnover of Rs 12,800 crore, all without compromising our ethics," she asserted.
"We never resorted to unethical businesses like liquor sales for income. Our founder chairman's words, never stray from ideals, continue to guide me," she added.
FICCI FLO's Vision For Women
FICCI FLO National President Poonam Sharma outlined the organisation's mission, saying, "Our goal is to take women from the grassroots to the classroom, and from there to the boardroom. We will support them in marketing and leadership journeys."
Government’s Focus on Empowerment
Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) inaugurated the new chapter as the chief guest. He reiterated the government’s commitment to women's empowerment, noting that initiatives like 'Vikasith Panchayat' are already equipping rural women with production tools and market access.
Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, who participated virtually, praised Ch. Sailaja Kiron and Nara Bhuvaneshwari for setting examples in the business world. "They stand as role models for women across sectors," she said. FICCI FLO members, including Padmarajagopal, Amruthakumar, and Rashmi Saritha, were also present at the event.
