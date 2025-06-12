ETV Bharat / bharat

Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron Inspires Women Entrepreneurs; Says 'Leaders Are Made, Not Born'

Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron speaking at the launch of the 21st chapter of FICCI FLO ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: "No one is born a leader, leadership must be cultivated. In business, success is rooted in trust, ethics, accountability, and integrity," said Ch. Sailaja Kiron, Managing Director of Margadarsi Chit Funds and Kalanjali, while addressing the launch of the 21st chapter of FICCI FLO (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry - Ladies Organisation) in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Addressing the event filled with aspiring women entrepreneurs, Ch. Sailaja Kiron stressed the importance of honesty, punctuality, and value-based leadership. "Businessmen and women who work towards shaping the dreams of others achieve timeless success," she said.

Through a PowerPoint presentation, she shared insights on the qualities women need to succeed in business, highlighting the importance of resilience, credibility, and long-term relationships.

Values Over Profits

Ch. Sailaja Kiron reflected on her journey with Margadarsi, recounting how Sri Ramoji Rao, the founder of Ramoji Group, entrusted her with the responsibility of protecting people's money in the chit fund business.

"Despite political challenges posed by both the Congress and Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) governments, our clients stood by us because we stood by our values. We have grown to 124 branches, 5,200 groups, and a turnover of Rs 12,800 crore, all without compromising our ethics," she asserted.