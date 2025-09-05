ETV Bharat / bharat

Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron Features In 'South Power List-100', Says Hard Work Leads To Success

Sailaja Kiron, with her astute leadership, is credited for transforming Margadarsi Chit Funds into one of India’s most trusted financial institutions

Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron Features In 'South Power List', Says Hard Work Leads To Success
Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron being felicitated (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 5, 2025 at 3:00 PM IST

Updated : September 5, 2025 at 4:02 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Margadarsi Chit Funds Managing Director Sailaja Kiron has been included in the prestigious South Power List-100, which features influential personalities from diverse fields across the southern states, including entrepreneurs, renowned artists, social activists, and others.

The South Power List-100, compiled by SAIBA in collaboration with Outlook India Magazine, was unveiled at the South India International Weekend 2025 that commenced in Dubai on Thursday night. Kiron was conferred the award by Telangana IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu at a special ceremony.

Organisers lauded Kiron’s leadership, crediting her for transforming Margadarsi Chit Funds into one of India’s most trusted financial institutions. They praised her consistent efforts in safeguarding clients' interest and building confidence in the financial sector.

The event was graced by Telangana Labour Minister Vivek, film stars Shriya Saran, Manchu Lakshmi, and other prominent figures.

Sailaja Kiron’s Words Of Inspiration

“I entered the family of media tycoon Ramoji Rao through marriage. Even before that, I had told my future husband that I wished to continue working after marriage. I want to tell every woman, whether she's a daughter or daughter-in-law, with hard work, success is achievable,” Kiron said.

Speaking about Margadarsi Chit Funds, she said, “Today, Margadarsi serves over three lakh clients across four states with an annual business of Rs 12,000 crore. This success has been possible due to the blessings of Lord Venkateswara Swamy, support of my parents, in-laws, husband, and three daughters. Above all, I owe this recognition to our dedicated team and our clients who have stood by us during challenges. Great achievements are possible only when leaders guide effectively. We have also undertaken social responsibility initiatives such as planting one lakh saplings, a drive that is very close to my heart.”

Other Awardees

Along with Kiron, other eminent personalities who were honoured at the event were Mahima Datla and Purnima, Executive Directors of Biological-E, Dr Anand Shankeshwar, MD, VRL Group, A V Dwarkanath, MD, Swastik Masalas, Dr Sindhura, Director, Narayana Vidyasamsthan and Balu Chaudhary, Founder, Big C.

Also Read

  1. World Telugu Writers' Conference | 'Let's Say Subhodayam': Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron Remembers Ramoji Rao's Love For Telugu Language
  2. Margadarsi Chit Fund's 119th Branch Inaugurated by MD Sailaja Kiron at Karnataka's Kengeri
Last Updated : September 5, 2025 at 4:02 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MARGADARSI MD SAILAJA KIRONMARGADARSI CHIT FUNDSSOUTH POWER LISTSAILAJA KIRON IN SOUTH POWER LIST

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.