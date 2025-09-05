Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron Features In 'South Power List-100', Says Hard Work Leads To Success

ETV Bharat / bharat

Hyderabad: Margadarsi Chit Funds Managing Director Sailaja Kiron has been included in the prestigious South Power List-100, which features influential personalities from diverse fields across the southern states, including entrepreneurs, renowned artists, social activists, and others.

The South Power List-100, compiled by SAIBA in collaboration with Outlook India Magazine, was unveiled at the South India International Weekend 2025 that commenced in Dubai on Thursday night. Kiron was conferred the award by Telangana IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu at a special ceremony.

Organisers lauded Kiron’s leadership, crediting her for transforming Margadarsi Chit Funds into one of India’s most trusted financial institutions. They praised her consistent efforts in safeguarding clients' interest and building confidence in the financial sector.

The event was graced by Telangana Labour Minister Vivek, film stars Shriya Saran, Manchu Lakshmi, and other prominent figures.

Sailaja Kiron’s Words Of Inspiration