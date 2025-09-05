Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron Features In 'South Power List-100', Says Hard Work Leads To Success

Sailaja Kiron, with her astute leadership, is credited for transforming Margadarsi Chit Funds into one of India’s most trusted financial institutions
Hyderabad: Margadarsi Chit Funds Managing Director Sailaja Kiron has been included in the prestigious South Power List-100, which features influential personalities from diverse fields across the southern states, including entrepreneurs, renowned artists, social activists, and others.
The South Power List-100, compiled by SAIBA in collaboration with Outlook India Magazine, was unveiled at the South India International Weekend 2025 that commenced in Dubai on Thursday night. Kiron was conferred the award by Telangana IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu at a special ceremony.
Organisers lauded Kiron’s leadership, crediting her for transforming Margadarsi Chit Funds into one of India’s most trusted financial institutions. They praised her consistent efforts in safeguarding clients' interest and building confidence in the financial sector.
The event was graced by Telangana Labour Minister Vivek, film stars Shriya Saran, Manchu Lakshmi, and other prominent figures.
Sailaja Kiron’s Words Of Inspiration
“I entered the family of media tycoon Ramoji Rao through marriage. Even before that, I had told my future husband that I wished to continue working after marriage. I want to tell every woman, whether she's a daughter or daughter-in-law, with hard work, success is achievable,” Kiron said.
Speaking about Margadarsi Chit Funds, she said, “Today, Margadarsi serves over three lakh clients across four states with an annual business of Rs 12,000 crore. This success has been possible due to the blessings of Lord Venkateswara Swamy, support of my parents, in-laws, husband, and three daughters. Above all, I owe this recognition to our dedicated team and our clients who have stood by us during challenges. Great achievements are possible only when leaders guide effectively. We have also undertaken social responsibility initiatives such as planting one lakh saplings, a drive that is very close to my heart.”
Other Awardees
Along with Kiron, other eminent personalities who were honoured at the event were Mahima Datla and Purnima, Executive Directors of Biological-E, Dr Anand Shankeshwar, MD, VRL Group, A V Dwarkanath, MD, Swastik Masalas, Dr Sindhura, Director, Narayana Vidyasamsthan and Balu Chaudhary, Founder, Big C.
