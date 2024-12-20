ETV Bharat / bharat

Margadarsi Inaugurates 121st Branch In Gachbowli, Reinforces Legacy Of Trust And Excellence

Ramoji Group Chairman CH Kiron inaugurated Margadarsi's 121st branch in Gachibowli, emphasising its commitment to excellence and marking a milestone in its journey.

Ramoji Group of Companies Chairman and Managing Director CH Kiron, highlighted Margadarsi's unwavering dedication to providing top-notch services to its customers.
Ramoji Group of Companies Chairman and Managing Director CH Kiron inaugurates the 121st branch of Margadarsi Chift Fund at Gachibowli in Hyderabad on Friday. Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron is also seen. (ETV Bharat)
Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: Ramoji Group of Companies Chairman and Managing Director CH Kiron highlighted Margadarsi's unwavering dedication to providing top-notch services to its customers. He inaugurated the company’s 121st branch at Sky City, Gachibowli, adding another milestone to Margadarsi's illustrious journey.

CH Kiron ceremonially handed over the inaugural chit receipt to the Jampani Kalpana couple, the first customers at the new branch. The event was graced by Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron, Ramoji Film City MD Vijayeshwari, ETV Bharat Director Brihati, Sabala Millets Director Sahari, Ramoji Rao's grandson Sujay and ETV CEO Bapineedu.

Eenadu Telangana Editor DN Prasad, Eenadu Andhra Pradesh Editor M Nageswara Rao and Margadarsi CEO Satyanarayana, along with other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Commitment to Growth and Customer Service

Addressing the gathering, CH Kiron said, “Margadarsi will always stand by its customers, helping them realise their dreams. We continue to uphold the trust built over 60 years by offering a wide range of chit options catering to everyone’s needs.”

He highlighted the company's vision under Managing Director Sailaja Kiron, stating, "Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron is committed to the company's growth, focusing on progress to enhance customer services and drive its mission forward."

Sailaja Kiron also shed light on the company’s success, stating, “From starting with small chits, we now see investments ranging from two to three crores. Customers trust us because we provide them with clear guidance and ensure quick payouts, often within two to three weeks. Margadarsi stands as the number one chit fund company in India.”

With its 121st branch, Margadarsi reinforces its legacy of trust and excellence, cementing its position as a leader in the chit fund industry.

Read more: Margadarsi Chit Fund's 120th Branch Inaugurated by MD Sailaja Kiron at Tamil Nadu's Hosur

