Margadarsi Inaugurates 121st Branch In Gachbowli, Reinforces Legacy Of Trust And Excellence

Ramoji Group of Companies Chairman and Managing Director CH Kiron inaugurates the 121st branch of Margadarsi Chift Fund at Gachibowli in Hyderabad on Friday. Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron is also seen. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Ramoji Group of Companies Chairman and Managing Director CH Kiron highlighted Margadarsi's unwavering dedication to providing top-notch services to its customers. He inaugurated the company’s 121st branch at Sky City, Gachibowli, adding another milestone to Margadarsi's illustrious journey.

CH Kiron ceremonially handed over the inaugural chit receipt to the Jampani Kalpana couple, the first customers at the new branch. The event was graced by Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron, Ramoji Film City MD Vijayeshwari, ETV Bharat Director Brihati, Sabala Millets Director Sahari, Ramoji Rao's grandson Sujay and ETV CEO Bapineedu.

Eenadu Telangana Editor DN Prasad, Eenadu Andhra Pradesh Editor M Nageswara Rao and Margadarsi CEO Satyanarayana, along with other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Commitment to Growth and Customer Service

Addressing the gathering, CH Kiron said, “Margadarsi will always stand by its customers, helping them realise their dreams. We continue to uphold the trust built over 60 years by offering a wide range of chit options catering to everyone’s needs.”