ETV Bharat / bharat

Margadarsi Chit Fund To Open Two New Branches In Karnataka And Tamil Nadu on Wednesday

Hyderabad: Margadarsi Chit Fund expanding its presence in Karnataka with the launch of its 119th new branch in Kengeri on December 11 at 11 am, marking the latest milestone in Margadarsi's journey of growth and trust. Margadarsi Chit Fund, one of India's most trusted and established chit fund companies, proudly announces the inauguration of its 119th branch in Kengeri, Karnataka. This new branch signifies the company's commitment to expanding its reach and making its trusted financial services accessible to a broader audience.

With the opening of the Kengeri branch, Margadarsi Chit Fund continues to strengthen its presence across Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, demonstrating its dedication to empowering individuals and families to achieve their financial aspirations.

Speaking to the media ahead of the launch of the new branches in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu here on Tuesday, Sailaja Kiron, Managing Director of Margadarsi Chit Fund, said, "The inauguration of our Kengeri branch is a significant step forward in our mission to bring financial independence closer to the people of Karnataka. Margadarsi Chit Fund is committed to providing secure, transparent and disciplined saving options to help our subscribers achieve their goals with ease. We are excited to continue serving our subscribers with the excellence they have come to expect from us."

She said, "Since its inception in 1962, Margadarsi Chit Fund has been a beacon of trust and reliability, servicing over 60 lakh subscribers and achieving a cumulative auction turnover of Rs.9,396 crore. The company has built a solid reputation on its core values of integrity, financial discipline, and transparency, ensuring every subscriber's money is in safe hands."

"For more than six decades, Margadarsi has supported families and businesses in realising their dreams from funding education and weddings to purchasing homes and ensuring a secure retirement to working capital for enterprises. The new branch at Kengeri is another step in Margadarsi's journey of empowering lives and creating opportunities for financial growth," she pointed out.

Similarly, Margadarsi Chit Fund expanding its footprint and strengthening its network in Tamil Nadu with its 120th new branch launch in Hosur on December 11 at 5 pm, marking the latest milestone in Margadarsi's journey of growth and trust.

The Hosur branch marks Margadarsi's 120th milestone in its journey of empowering financial independence.