Margadarsi Chit Fund To Open Two New Branches In Karnataka And Tamil Nadu on Wednesday

Hyderabad: Margadarsi Chit Fund expanding its presence in Karnataka with the launch of its 119th new branch in Kengeri on December 11 at 11 am, marking the latest milestone in Margadarsi's journey of growth and trust. Margadarsi Chit Fund, one of India's most trusted and established chit fund companies, proudly announces the inauguration of its 119th branch in Kengeri, Karnataka. This new branch signifies the company's commitment to expanding its reach and making its trusted financial services accessible to a broader audience.
With the opening of the Kengeri branch, Margadarsi Chit Fund continues to strengthen its presence across Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, demonstrating its dedication to empowering individuals and families to achieve their financial aspirations.
Speaking to the media ahead of the launch of the new branches in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu here on Tuesday, Sailaja Kiron, Managing Director of Margadarsi Chit Fund, said, "The inauguration of our Kengeri branch is a significant step forward in our mission to bring financial independence closer to the people of Karnataka. Margadarsi Chit Fund is committed to providing secure, transparent and disciplined saving options to help our subscribers achieve their goals with ease. We are excited to continue serving our subscribers with the excellence they have come to expect from us."
She said, "Since its inception in 1962, Margadarsi Chit Fund has been a beacon of trust and reliability, servicing over 60 lakh subscribers and achieving a cumulative auction turnover of Rs.9,396 crore. The company has built a solid reputation on its core values of integrity, financial discipline, and transparency, ensuring every subscriber's money is in safe hands."
"For more than six decades, Margadarsi has supported families and businesses in realising their dreams from funding education and weddings to purchasing homes and ensuring a secure retirement to working capital for enterprises. The new branch at Kengeri is another step in Margadarsi's journey of empowering lives and creating opportunities for financial growth," she pointed out.
Similarly, Margadarsi Chit Fund expanding its footprint and strengthening its network in Tamil Nadu with its 120th new branch launch in Hosur on December 11 at 5 pm, marking the latest milestone in Margadarsi's journey of growth and trust.
The Hosur branch marks Margadarsi's 120th milestone in its journey of empowering financial independence.
Margadarsi Chit Fund, a trusted leader in the chit fund industry, proudly announces the inauguration of its 120th branch in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday. This expansion is a significant step in Margadarsi's ongoing mission to provide transparent and secure financial solutions to a growing number of subscribers across South India.
With the launch of the Hosur branch, Margadarsi Chits further consolidates its presence in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, ensuring its services are accessible to communities striving for financial growth and stability.
Speaking about the new milestone, Sailaja Kiron, Managing Director of Margadarsi Chit Fund, stated, "The inauguration of our Hosur branch is a proud moment for Margadarsi. Tamil Nadu has always been a vital region for us, and with this new branch, we aim to bring our trusted services closer to the people of Hosur. At Margadarsi, we believe in fostering financial independence through disciplined and transparent saving options, and this new branch is another step in our journey to touch more lives positively."
"From helping families save for major life events to supporting entrepreneurs with working capital, Margadarsi has consistently delivered financial solutions tailored to the needs of its subscribers. The Hosur branch will continue this tradition of excellence, empowering subscribers to achieve their financial aspirations.
It may be recalled that since 1962, Margadarsi Chit Fund has stood as a symbol of integrity and reliability, with over 60 lakh subscribers and a cumulative auction turnover of Rs 9,396 crore. The company's emphasis on financial discipline and trust has made it a preferred choice for individuals and businesses seeking secure saving plans.
Established in 1962, Margadarsi Chit Fund now has served over 60 lakh subscribers to date with a cumulative auction turnover of Rs 9,396 crore and its network consisting of 119 branches across Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.
