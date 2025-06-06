ETV Bharat / bharat

Margadarsi Chit Fund Opens 124th Branch In Bengaluru’s JP Nagar

Bengaluru: The 124th branch of Margadarsi Chit Fund, one of the most trusted names in the chit fund sector, was inaugurated at JP Nagar, Bengaluru. The new branch, located on Kothanur Dinne Main Road in the third block of JP Nagar, was inaugurated by a customer Kripakar Naidu.

Several long-time customers, including KV Rama Prasad, and Kaushik Nag, who have been associated with Margadarsi for over three decades, were present on the occasion and extended their best wishes to the new branch.

Speaking to the media, P Laxman Rao, Director, Margadarsi Chit Fund, Karnataka, said, “This is the 27th branch in Karnataka and the 124th branch of Margadarsi Chit Fund overall. We plan to open four more branches in Karnataka—one more in Bengaluru, and others in Sindhanur, Kalaburagi, and Chikmagalur—to extend our chit fund services to people in these regions.”

"Today, the newly opened branch in JP Nagar has already recorded a turnover of Rs 16 crore, which is a positive development. The number of customers of Margadarsi Chits has increased by 20%," he said.

Subscriber Kripakar Naidu said, "I have been associated with Margadarsi Chit Fund Company for 35 years. Margadarsi has been very helpful. I have never faced any problem. We have immense faith and confidence in Margadarsi Chits."