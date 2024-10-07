ETV Bharat / bharat

Margadarsi Chit Fund Expands to Karnataka's Chikkaballapur, 115th Branch Opened

Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron said they are committed to contributing to the progress and development of the Chikkaballapuor region.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 24 minutes ago

Margadarsi Chit Fund inaugurated its 115th branch in Chikkaballapur, Karnataka, marking a significant milestone as it opens its 24th branch in the state.
Managing Director of Margadarsi Chit Fund Sailaja Kiron inaugurates the company's 115th branch in Chikkaballapur by lighting the traditional lamp (ETV Bharat)

Chikkaballapur (Karnataka): Margadarsi Chit Fund inaugurated its 115th branch in Chikkaballapur, Karnataka, marking a significant milestone as it opens its 24th branch in the state. The inaugural ceremony was graced by Managing Director Sailaja Kiron, who lighted the traditional lamp, attended by employees and customers.

During the event, Sailaja Kiron presented the first receipt to a customer, highlighting the positive feedback from clients, who find Margadarsi’s services more accessible compared to banks. Customers expressed their satisfaction, noting that the Margadarsi has provided essential financial support for years without any issues during withdrawals.

Margadarsi strives to be a dependable investment solution, says Managing Director Sailaja Kiron (ETV Bharat)

"We are thrilled to open our 115th branch at Chikkaballapur and are committed to contributing to the progress and development of the region," said Sailaja Kiron. "We aim to become a household name here."

"Margadarsi recently celebrated 62 years of service on October 1. The company emphasises selecting reliable clients to ensure minimal deviations and positions itself as a trustworthy partner for personal and professional growth. Whether for house construction, children's marriages, or educational expenses, Margadarsi strives to be a dependable investment solution," she said.

