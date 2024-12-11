Margadarsi Chit Fund's 120th Branch Inaugurated by MD Sailaja Kiron at Tamil Nadu's Hosur

Hosur: Margadarsi Chit Fund Company, which is a leading company in the Chit Fund industry, opened its 120th branch in Hosur, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Ch Sailaja Kiron, Managing Director, Margadarsi Chit Funds Private Limited, inaugurated this branch. With this, Margadarsi network has expanded to a total of 120 branches across four states - Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Since 1962, the company has been a symbol of trust among lakhs of customers spread over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka for more than six decades. With over 60 lakh subscribers, the company has achieved a turnover of over Rs. 9,000 crores.

Speaking after inaugurating the new branch at Hosur, MD Sailaja Kiron said, “The inauguration of the Hosur branch will be a proud moment for Margadarsi. Tamil Nadu has always been an important part of our lives. With this new branch, we aim to bring our trusted services closer to the people of Hosur. At Margadarsi, we are fostering financial freedom through transparent savings options. The Hosur branch is another step in this journey."

MD Sailaja Kiran said that Margadarsi Chit Fund is always close to the people of Karnataka. "It is committed to providing safe, transparent and disciplined savings options to help our subscribers achieve their goals. We continue to work hard to continue to deliver the excellent service that our subscribers expect from us," she said.

Margadarsi has been a preferred choice for individuals and businesses looking for safe savings plans. The reason is that it continues to offer financial solutions that are tailored to meet life's important events and entrepreneurs. The new branch opening in Hosur will continue this great tradition.