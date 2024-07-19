ETV Bharat / bharat

Maoists Will Be Wiped Out In Chhattisgarh Soon, CM Says After Paying Tributes To Martyred Jawan

(Anti-clockwise) The kith and kin of martyred jawan Bharatlal Sahu cry inconsolably on seeing his mortal remains; Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and others shoulder the coffin; the mortal remains are being taken to his native place; Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai speaking to ETV Bharat ( ETV Bharat )

Raipur: Tributes were paid to soldier Bharat Lal Sahu, who was martyred in the IED blast in Tarrem village in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy CM Vijay Sharma reached the 4th Battalion Mana and paid tributes to the martyred soldier Sahu by putting wreaths on his mortal remains.

The CM met the bereaved family members and consoled them. The CM and Deputy CM shouldered the body of the martyred soldier and sent it to his residence in Saddu with full honours. Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap, Revenue Minister Tankaram Verma, MLA Motilal Sahu, DGP Ashok Juneja and senior police officers were present on the occasion.

Chhattisgarh CM and Deputy CM paid tributes to the martyred soldier: After paying tributes to the martyred soldier, CM Sai, while talking to journalists, said that ever since the double engine government came to power in Chhattisgarh, continuous attacks have been made on the Maoists, due to which the Maoists have become nervous and are harming the soldiers. The CM said, "We are not going to be afraid of this cowardly act of the Maoists, the fight against them will continue."

It may be recalled that the attack took place on July 17 when STF jawans were returning after a search operation in Tarrem, Bijapur. In the explosion, two STF jawans were martyred and four jawans were injured. Bharatlal Sahu of Raipur and Sater Singh of Narayanpur were martyred in the IED blast.