Maoists Will Be Wiped Out In Chhattisgarh Soon, CM Says After Paying Tributes To Martyred Jawan

Raipur: Tributes were paid to soldier Bharat Lal Sahu, who was martyred in the IED blast in Tarrem village in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy CM Vijay Sharma reached the 4th Battalion Mana and paid tributes to the martyred soldier Sahu by putting wreaths on his mortal remains.
The CM met the bereaved family members and consoled them. The CM and Deputy CM shouldered the body of the martyred soldier and sent it to his residence in Saddu with full honours. Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap, Revenue Minister Tankaram Verma, MLA Motilal Sahu, DGP Ashok Juneja and senior police officers were present on the occasion.
Chhattisgarh CM and Deputy CM paid tributes to the martyred soldier: After paying tributes to the martyred soldier, CM Sai, while talking to journalists, said that ever since the double engine government came to power in Chhattisgarh, continuous attacks have been made on the Maoists, due to which the Maoists have become nervous and are harming the soldiers. The CM said, "We are not going to be afraid of this cowardly act of the Maoists, the fight against them will continue."
It may be recalled that the attack took place on July 17 when STF jawans were returning after a search operation in Tarrem, Bijapur. In the explosion, two STF jawans were martyred and four jawans were injured. Bharatlal Sahu of Raipur and Sater Singh of Narayanpur were martyred in the IED blast.
Tributes were paid to martyr Bharatlal Sahu in Raipur. After returning from Delhi on Thursday, the CM reached the hospital to meet the jawans. Maoists are furious that they are repeatedly doing cowardly acts on the jawans. "We are fighting strongly with the Maoists. We will soon end Naxalism from Chhattisgarh," said Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister, Chhattisgarh
After paying tributes at Mana Camp, the mortal remains of the jawan were brought to his residence at Saddu. As soon as the mortal remains reached there, the family members and the people of the neighbourhood wept inconsolably.
