Maoists Who Killed Shikshadoots Won't Get Rehabilitation Benefits: Chhattisgarh Home Minister Sharma

Bastar: Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma on Friday said the Naxalites who killed two Sikhshadoots (rural educators) will not get the benefit of the rehabilitation scheme rolled out by the state government.

"Naxalites are educating their children in big universities in the country and abroad. However, they do not want the same for the children of Bastar. That is why they are blowing up schools and killing rural educators. This is wrong and should not have happened," he said.

"If those who have mercilessly gunned down these Shikshadoots are identified, then all options for their rehabilitation will be withdrawn," he added.

The Chhattisgarh Naxal Surrender/Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy 2025, which replaced the Chhattisgarh Naxalism Eradication Policy-2023, provides financial assistance, education, employment and security to the surrendered Maoists. They get financial assistance in special schemes like self-employment and skill development. The families of the victims of Maoist violence are also provided with the benefits of assistance and rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, a teacher, posted in Hemaband, was murdered in broad daylight in the Bemetara district over a dispute on ancestral land. Satish Rai, the deceased teacher, was stopped on Karchuwa main road by Deekeshwar Rai and Jeevanlal Rai and attacked with an axe, leading to his death on the spot.

Following the incident, the Khandsara outpost police and the state cyber cell have started an investigation and arrested the duo. During the investigation, they confessed to having killed Satish. After recording their statements, they were produced in the court, which sent them to jail.