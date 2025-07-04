ETV Bharat / bharat

Maoists Trying To Revive Central Zone: NIA

New Delhi: The overground workers (OGW) and sympathisers of Maoists central zone have been actively found involved in extortion and harbouring cadres of the banned terror organisation. The revelation was made by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) following the interrogation of a CPI-Maoist operative Rajesh Deogam of West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand.

Following his direct involvement in supporting Maoists, Deogan has been charged under various sections of the IPC, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and UA(P) Act. The revelation comes at a time when the security agencies have launched an all-out operation to end the menace of left-wing extremism in India by March 2025.

Home Minister Amit Shah has recently reiterated that Maoists will be eliminated by next year. Following strong directives from the Centre, the security agencies especially the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has launched Operation Black Forest in the forest areas of Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Interrogation conducted by the NIA has revealed that the ultras at present are facing a severe crisis of funds and weapons. "Between January-February, the central zone of the CPI (Maoist) held a meeting where it was decided to intensify extortion, arms collection and other activities to revive the Maoists," said a senior security official aware of the development to ETV Bharat on Friday.

The meeting according to the official took place in the jungle of Chhattisgarh. Some of the OGW and sympathisers who were present in the meeting have been instructed to handle arms, collecting levy and harbouring cadres of the banned terror organisation. The central zone of the Maoists involves areas of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh.

"We have the anticipation that following pressure from the security agencies, the ultras would try to revive the organisation at any means," the official said.

All the security agencies have been provided with extensive inputs over the activities of Maoist members in several states including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh. "Both the central and state security agencies have been directed to take strong actions against anybody found involved in terror activities or supporting terrorists," the official stated.