Maoists Trying To Revive Central Zone: NIA

New Delhi: The overground workers (OGW) and sympathisers of Maoists central zone have been actively found involved in extortion and harbouring cadres of the banned terror organisation. The revelation was made by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) following the interrogation of a CPI-Maoist operative Rajesh Deogam of West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand.
Following his direct involvement in supporting Maoists, Deogan has been charged under various sections of the IPC, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and UA(P) Act. The revelation comes at a time when the security agencies have launched an all-out operation to end the menace of left-wing extremism in India by March 2025.
Home Minister Amit Shah has recently reiterated that Maoists will be eliminated by next year. Following strong directives from the Centre, the security agencies especially the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has launched Operation Black Forest in the forest areas of Chhattisgarh and Telangana.
Interrogation conducted by the NIA has revealed that the ultras at present are facing a severe crisis of funds and weapons. "Between January-February, the central zone of the CPI (Maoist) held a meeting where it was decided to intensify extortion, arms collection and other activities to revive the Maoists," said a senior security official aware of the development to ETV Bharat on Friday.
The meeting according to the official took place in the jungle of Chhattisgarh. Some of the OGW and sympathisers who were present in the meeting have been instructed to handle arms, collecting levy and harbouring cadres of the banned terror organisation. The central zone of the Maoists involves areas of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh.
"We have the anticipation that following pressure from the security agencies, the ultras would try to revive the organisation at any means," the official said.
All the security agencies have been provided with extensive inputs over the activities of Maoist members in several states including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh. "Both the central and state security agencies have been directed to take strong actions against anybody found involved in terror activities or supporting terrorists," the official stated.
NIA, which took over a case, found that Deogam had been actively supporting the criminal conspiracy of the proscribed organisation to commit terrorist acts, organise meetings and extort money from contractors and traders.
The case was related to the recovery of a huge amount of money and various incriminating materials pertaining to key CPI (Maoist) member Misir Besra in March 2024.
Disclosures by Deogam had also led to the seizure of gelatine sticks, along with Rs 10,50,000 cash, a walkie-talkie, a Samsung tablet, a power bank, a radio set, a levy collection receipt and other incriminating materials.
Talking to ETV Bharat, renowned security expert and former director general of BSF, Prakash Singh said that the Maoists are desperately trying to regroup following several back-to-back setbacks committed by the security agencies.
"Apart from regrouping, the Maoists would definitely try to utilise all its resources including OGWs and sympathisers for money collection and arms dealing. And the way, security agencies are taking actions against the ultras, they are also trying to locate safe heavens," said Singh.
According to Singh, the target set by the Centre to eliminate Naxalism by March 2026 could definitely be achieved, if there is a continued coordinated approach against the outfit in all the Naxal-affected States.
"The State Government should also play a major role in this direction. The State security agencies must work in tandem with the central forces in its fight against Naxals," said Singh.
