Maoists Planning Massive Recruitment Drive in UP, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal: NIA

New Delhi: An investigation conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has revealed that the Maoists have been planning for a massive recruitment drive in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh. Besides the recruitment process, the ultras are also planning for an extortion racket with the help of its overground activists.
“Investigation conducted so far has revealed that several sympathisers of the outlawed organisation with their presence in states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh are in the process of driving the recruitment initiative. They are mostly targeting the youths to get them engaged with the banned organisation,” a senior official from the investigative agency told ETV Bharat here.
Recently, NIA arrested an active member of the organisation from Punjab. Identified as Ajay Singhal alias Aman, he was one of the prime members of the outfit who was assigned with the recruitment as well as extortion task.
The Over Ground Workers & Frontal Organisations
The Over Ground Workers (OGW) of the Maoists has become a major cause of concern for the security agencies. “They can easily mix up with other members of the community. The OGW can be students, academicians, NGO activists, anybody,” the official said.
Along with OGW, the Maoists frontal organisations are also a major headache for the security agencies. Recently, NIA investigations have led to the identification of several front organisations and student wings tasked to identify suitable persons to work as underground cadres. The frontal organisations have been tasked to wage a war against the Government of India and to carry out violent terrorist acts.
Northern Regional Bureau
All four states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, are known as the northern regional bureau (NRB) of the Maoists. “The Maoists are presently trying to revive the NRB to further enhance their activities in the rest of India. Recently, the agency conducted massive search operations in all these states and seized several incriminating documents, digital devices including laptop, mobile phones, pen drives, compact discs, SIM cards, and pocket diaries from the residence of several suspects connected with the Maoists.
MHA Meeting Over Maoist Issue
A review meeting on the security situation in LWE affected states was held in the Home Ministry recently where Chief Secretaries, DGPs of left wing extremism (LWE) affected states, DGs of CAPFs and other stakeholders were present. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Praveen Vashista, additional secretary (LWE) to finalise the annual work plan (AWP) for 2024-25 for Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha, Maharashtra, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.
“The issue of Maoists' attempt to revive its different zones was also discussed in the meeting,” a senior official aware of the meeting said.
The development related to the revival strategy of the northern regional bureau of the Maoists comes at a time when the central government has set 2026 target to end the Maoists menace from the country.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has recently said that the fight against Maoists is now reaching its final stage with the launching of a decisive and uncompromising campaign against left-wing extremism.
Shah has reiterated that India will be completely freed from the Naxal problem by March 2026.
Read more
Maoists Will Be Wiped Out In Chhattisgarh Soon, CM Says After Paying Tributes To Martyred Jawan