Naxals Recruited 80 Minors, Reveals Letter Found At Encounter Site In Chhattisgarh; Bastar IG Says 'Security Forces Are Alert'

Bijapur: As concerning and disturbing as it may sound, a three-page letter recovered from senior Naxal leader Sudhakar alias Murali, who was gunned down in an encounter on March 25 at the Dantewada-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh, has revealed how children are now being recruited and trained by the Maoist organisations to counter anti-Naxal operations.

With Maoist count shrinking day by day, the Naxal commanders reportedly inducting minors, including school children, and forcing them into combat, has come as a shocker.

The recovered document, written in Telugu language, mentions about a meeting held on January 23 where Naxal leaders emphasised on expediting new recruitments.

As per the letter, over 130 new fighters have been recruited in the Indravati Area Committee and Nelnar Area of Maad Division. Shockingly, the new recruits include 80 minors of which 40 children are aged 9-11 years and another 40 between 14 and 17 years. Some of these recruits were found to be school children. This apart, 50 youths in the age group of 18-22 years have also been recruited.

Naxals Training Children

The document mentions that illiterate minors are first taught alphabets and basic literacy before being trained in guerrilla warfare tactics, handling of weapons and explosives and planting IEDs. The letter also mentions sharing key information about the geographical locations, Naxal organisations and history of Naxalism and the revolution with the new recruits.

Further, the letter referred about a recent high-level meeting of CC and DKSZC cadre Naxals in North Bastar, where the organization's work, losses, success and challenges were reviewed and subsequently a report was prepared, highlighting the recruitment crisis within the Naxal organisation.

It mentioned that the Naxal organisation is increasingly worried about the fact that new fighters are no longer joining and it has become difficult to recruit young men and women as recruitment efforts in Gram Sabhas have largely been unsuccessful. It has been written in the letter that those recruited during Gram Sabha in Maad area a few months back, are not capable of fighting nor are combat ready.