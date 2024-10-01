ETV Bharat / bharat

Maoists Looking for Safe Heavens in Assam: Intel

New Delhi: Following a massive wipeout operation launched by security agencies against Maoists in Left Wing Extremist (LWE) areas, the ultras have started looking for safe havens in other States.

Reports compiled by various security agencies have revealed that the Maoists have initiated a major game plan to make their bases in Assam.

“Several leaders of the outfits have been campaigning in Assam especially targeting the tea belts in the State,” said a senior official from the security establishment.

According to the official, the members of the outfit were actively propagating its ideology with the intent to mobilise people as part of a massive anti India conspiracy.

“Several of the Maoists leaders have already travelled to different parts of Assam. They have camped in the Barak Valley to revitalise and strengthen the Maoist network in the region. The accused were engaged in exploiting the socio-economic disparity to motivate the vulnerable sections of the society to carry out the nefarious agenda of CPI (Maoist) with the aim to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India,” said a senior NIA official.

The official further said that the outfit has been utilizing the so-called socio-economic and political disparity that exists between Brahmaputra valley and Barak valley.

Barak valley consists of three administrative districts namely Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi with 13 Assembly seats (earlier 15) following the delimitation exercise. Of the total 126 seats in the Assam Assembly, Brahmaputra valley has the maximum number of seats.

The premier anti-terror agency has also been investigating several cases related to Maoists.

In March 2022, NIA took over a case from Assam police after a few Maoists leaders were arrested by the State police from Assam’s Cachar district.